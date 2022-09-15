Steve Sarkisian Gives Snappy, Nick Saban-Esque Response To Media Over QB Battle At Texas

Steve Sarkisian’s time with Nick Saban is rubbing off. The 48-year-old head coach of Texas football sounded a lot like his former mentor and boss as the Longhorns prepare to play UTSA this weekend.

Steve Sarkisian and Nick Saban before last week’s epic Alabama v. Texas game. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

After beating the brakes off of a bad ULM team in Week 1, Texas welcomed Alabama to Austin for one of the biggest games of the year. Only a one-point deficit was reflected in the final score, but it came with a more significant loss for the home team.

Starting quarterback Quinn Ewers went down with an injury in the first half. And then, after taking over in relief, backup Hudson Card suffered an ankle sprain and limped his way through the final whistle.

Ewers is set to miss significant time. Card was limited this week and his status is unclear.

Should the latter be unable to play this weekend, it would be redshirt freshman Charles Wright who is the next quarterback up. He took first team reps while Card was out during practice.

With game day nearing closer, the questions surrounding the quarterback position in Austin remain. Card could give it a go, or Wright will start.

Nobody knows what’s going on except for the players and staff and Sarkisian is not willing to share.

The media wanted an update on Thursday. Sarkisian did not give them one.

Texas football coach was asked if he could clarify if all three QBs would be available on Saturday and said: "What I can clarify is all three guys got better this week. I don't think it's my job to get on here and tell you guys what our game plan is going to be." — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) September 15, 2022

When asked a follow-up question, he gave a very snappy answer.

Sarkisian: "You guys can keep poking the bear on what I do at QB. At the end of the day, I'm not going to give you game-planning decisions on how we practice. There's a reason you guys don't come to practice. If I wanted you to know who took snaps, I'd let you come to practice." — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) September 15, 2022

Sarkisian’s responses were very reminiscent of a certain head coach in Tuscaloosa.

Media: Are you going to say which QB will play this week?



Sarkisian: pic.twitter.com/lNKEAm4F1V — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) September 15, 2022

There was little information provided. He let the media know that they will know what’s going on as soon as it is made public. So probably never. Basically, Sarkisian went full Saban mode.

Stay tuned for who will play quarterback for the Longhorns. We’ll likely find out during the first snap of the game on Saturday.