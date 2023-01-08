Texas and Oklahoma Could Be on the Move to the SEC a Year Early

The SEC could be expanding a year earlier than expected.

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are scheduled to join the SEC in 2025. But that timeline could be changing.

Despite potential challenges, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said on Saturday that he’s “open” to the two schools bolting a year early.

His comments came just a few days before Big 12 conference representative TCU plays Georgia for a chance to win a national title.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark: Texas and Oklahoma still in the league til 2025 right now, but, if they express an interest in leaving in ‘24 and it works for all stakeholders, “I’m open to it.” — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) January 7, 2023

Incredibly, TCU managed to win a College Football Playoff game before either Texas or Oklahoma.

But the SEC certainly won’t mind, considering the increased revenue the signature schools will produce for the conference.

An earlier than expected exit from Texas and Oklahoma had been previously rumored.

But Yormark acknowledging it and publicly accepting the possibility seems to lend it more credibility.

DALLAS, TX – OCTOBER 08: Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Keondre Coburn (99) points to the sky after sacking Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Davis Beville (11) during the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns on October 8, 2022 at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

SEC Could Align with Big 10 Expansion

If all interested parties agree to the early exit, the timing could prove beneficial for the SEC.

USC and UCLA are joining the Big Ten in 2024, and the College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams that season as well.

While the SEC certainly wouldn’t struggle for candidates to get into the expanded playoff, adding Texas and Oklahoma wouldn’t hurt.

Obviously both schools will have high expectations, but they’d also provide enhanced strength to the entire conference.

That said, the Big 12 is likely in no rush to see their signature programs leave even earlier.

Given the complexity involved in moving conferences, it’s likely we’ll see this play out sooner rather than later.