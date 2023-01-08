Texas and Oklahoma Could Be on the Move to the SEC a Year Early

The SEC could be expanding a year earlier than expected.
The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are scheduled to join the SEC in 2025. But that timeline could be changing.
Despite potential challenges, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said on Saturday that he’s “open” to the two schools bolting a year early.
His comments came just a few days before Big 12 conference representative TCU plays Georgia for a chance to win a national title.
Incredibly, TCU managed to win a College Football Playoff game before either Texas or Oklahoma.
But the SEC certainly won’t mind, considering the increased revenue the signature schools will produce for the conference.
An earlier than expected exit from Texas and Oklahoma had been previously rumored.
But Yormark acknowledging it and publicly accepting the possibility seems to lend it more credibility.
SEC Could Align with Big 10 Expansion
If all interested parties agree to the early exit, the timing could prove beneficial for the SEC.
USC and UCLA are joining the Big Ten in 2024, and the College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams that season as well.
While the SEC certainly wouldn’t struggle for candidates to get into the expanded playoff, adding Texas and Oklahoma wouldn’t hurt.
Obviously both schools will have high expectations, but they’d also provide enhanced strength to the entire conference.
That said, the Big 12 is likely in no rush to see their signature programs leave even earlier.
Given the complexity involved in moving conferences, it’s likely we’ll see this play out sooner rather than later.