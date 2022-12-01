The College Football Playoff is expanding much sooner than initially anticipated.

It was previously decided that the CFP would expand to 12 teams, but the timeline was still a fluid situation. The expansion could have come as late as 2026, but the move will now happen in less than two years.

The Rose Bowl amended its contract to allow the CFP to start in 2024, and an official announcement is “imminent,” according to ESPN.

The Rose Bowl amended its contract to allow the College Football Playoff to expand in 2024. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

ESPN reported the Rose Bowl was told to either cooperate with quicker expansion “or risk being shut out of the next television contract” that starts in 2026.

Ultimately, the Big Ten reportedly bent the knee, and the CFP will now expand to 12 teams for the 2024 season. That means we have just one full season left of the current four-team formant.

The CFP expanding to 12 teams is good news for fans. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Fans have long waited for the CFP to expand to more than just four teams. Is the current format better than the two-team BCS format? Without a doubt, but never let good become the enemy of great.

The 12-team format will include the six-highest ranked conference champs and six at-large bids. The new system guarantees a G5 team will make it every single year.

The College Football Playoff will reportedly expand to 12 teams in 2024. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

That’s something fans have pushed to see for a long time. Remember, UCF went undefeated in 2017 and beat Auburn in the Peach Bowl, but never really had a shot at the CFP. That won’t happen under a new system.

Plus, the more teams that are involved, the more fan bases that will be interested. Add in the fact first round games will be on home campuses, and it’s easy to understand why the 12-team system is going to be awesome.

College Football Playoff will expand in 2024. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

The Rose Bowl did the right thing by amending its contract, and now, fans can get the show underway starting in 2024. That’s great news.