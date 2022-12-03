Texas A&M QB Reportedly Hits The Transfer Portal

Texas A&M QB Haynes King has reportedly thrown his last pass for the Aggies.

After an abysmal 5-7 for Jimbo Fisher down in College Station, King has decided to hit the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.

Texas A&M QB Haynes King has entered the transfer portal @247SportsPortal — Brian Perroni (@Perroni247) December 2, 2022

This move shouldn’t surprise anyone. The season was a disaster for the Aggies and the team was a shocking 1-5 in games King appeared in.

In six appearances, he threw for 1,220 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions while only completing 55.6% of his passes.

A team simply can’t win at a high level with that kind of quarterback play. Of course, Texas A&M’s comically bad season when measured against expectations isn’t all his fault.

Haynes King is reportedly in the transfer portal. Where will King go? (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

It’s a team sport, but the other two QBs who saw game action – Conner Weigman and Max Johnson – combined for 11 passing touchdowns and zero interceptions. So, there’s definitely something to be said when King launched six turnovers through the air and no other QB that took a snap did all season.

Where will King possibly go? He was a four star recruit and had several P5 offers in high school, including Auburn, Tennessee and Arkansas. However, it’s hard to imagine powerhouse programs are interested in his services after what he put on tape this season.

Texas A&M QB Haynes King transferring. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Haynes King seems destined for the G5 or a backup role at a bigger school.