Texas A&M baseball began its 2023 campaign with three-straight wins over Seattle University at home, but turned around and lost three-straight. Head coach Jim Schlossnagle was not pleased with how his team played in the three losses, and also took issue with the Aggies fanbase.

A&M dropped a mid-week game to Lamar on Feb. 21, and then hosted Portland for a three-game series in College Station. The Pilots won on Friday and Saturday to take the series, and nearly pulled out the sweep before getting walked off 5-4 on Sunday.

Although the West Coast Conference program is not the worst team in the NCAA, the Aggies should have had no issue taking at least two of three at Blue Bell Park, which is known to have one of the most intimidating home-field advantages in the country. A&M fans pack into the stadium and let their opponents hear it from first pitch to final out.

Their well-coordinated ‘Ball Chant’ is notoriously menacing.

However, the expectation of fans in College Station is nothing short of greatness. They were unwilling to accept an early-season slide as their team finds its identity and Schlossnagle took note.

Texas A&M’s coach ripped Texas A&M fans.

He spoke with the media after Sunday’s series-saving win and laid into the Aggies in attendance all weekend. The 52-year-old, second-year head coach did his best to bite his tongue, but expressed his frustration with how his team was treated at their own park.

Schlossnagle said that he “thought there was some Aggie loyalty” and could not believe how fans acted toward his program in their second series of the season.

Once again, Aggie baseball fans show their true colors. It’s the only sport on campus where the “die hards” think it’s okay to cross the line, especially to fellow Aggies. pic.twitter.com/dQbEsZDAyZ — Jorfi (@JorfiD) February 28, 2023

Schlossnagle’s program should not have lost to Portland, but that doesn’t open up the door for friendly fire. Keep the target on the opposition.

Texas A&M bounced back with a dominant run-rule win over Lance Berkman’s Houston Christian program on Tuesday. It will travel for the first time this weekend for the Shriners Children’s College Classic against Louisville, Rice and Texas Tech.

When the Aggies return home to Blue Bell next weekend, they will need the support of their fanbase as they host a talented Northern Kentucky team, which had a player hit two grand slams in the same inning last weekend. Schlossnagle and his team will hope for a better result and better reception.