Northern Kentucky Slugger Hits For Cycle After Mashing Two (!!) Grand Slams During First Two At-Bats In First Inning

Western Michigan baseball had a very, very bad time against Northern Kentucky on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos got run-ruled 27-4 in the third game of a three-game series in which they lost all three.

While a score of 27-4 is demoralizing in and of itself, the manner in which it occurred is even more so.

The Norse scored 14 runs in the first inning behind an incredibly rare feat from sophomore designated hitter Liam McFadden-Ackman. He hit not one, but two grand slams before Northern Kentucky recorded its third out of the game.

Let me say that again — Liam McFadden-Ackman hit two grand slams in the first inning.

A single, walk, and hit by pitch loaded the bases for the Norse’s four-hole hitter to begin the bottom of the first. McFadden-Ackman stepped into the box and unloaded on grand slam to left field.

His massive tater gave Northern Kentucky a three-run lead that quickly became even larger. Western Michigan’s pitching simply could not find the zone.

Here is what happened next:

Single

Single

Walk

Hit By Pitch (5-1)

Hit By Pitch (6-1)

Double (8-1)

Wild Pitch (9-1)

Walk

The bases were juiced again as, you guessed it, McFadden-Ackman stepped into the box.

For the second time in less than an hour, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound junior went yaya. He crushed an even bigger home run for his second grand slam of the first inning.

You are going to want to see THIS🤯



BOTH of @LMack85’s first inning GRAND SLAMS today!!💥#NorseUp | @NKUNorse pic.twitter.com/dRYvBezoYR — NKU Baseball (@NKUNorseBSB) February 26, 2023

To put the accomplishment in perspective, only 13 players in MLB history have hit two grand slams in the same game and only one of 13 hitters hit two grand slams in the same inning — Fernando Tatís Sr. in 1999. There have been just three occurrences since 2000.

Although there is no record of the same feat on the college level, McFadden-Ackman is almost certainly in a category of his own. And his incredible afternoon did not end there!

McFadden-Ackman had six at-bats in the game, accounted for 10 RBIs and hit for the cycle. He hit a single, a double, a triple and two grand slams. HAVE A DAY!