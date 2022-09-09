Matthew McConaughey Voices Electric Texas/Alabama Hype Video

Texas dropped an outstanding hype video ahead of the Saturday game against Alabama.

The eyes of the college football world are on Austin as the Crimson Tide and Nick Saban travel from Tuscaloosa for the most important non-conference game of the weekend. Naturally, you can’t have a major college football game without a lit hype video.

Well, Texas took care of business and roped in Hollywood star and famous alumni Matthew McConaughey for a little voiceover work.

Texas releases electric hype video for the Alabama game featuring Matthew McConaughey. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

“This Saturday, oh, it’s going to be hot, folks. So, let’s welcome the heat. The same Texas heat we were born in. The same Texas heat we were molded by. This is football weather, folks, and an opportunity is right in front of us. So, Saturday morning, bring the heat,” McConaughey said in the video to amp up the fans.

Buckle up and give it a watch below.

Will this hype video stop Alabama from potentially massacring the Longhorns on national television? Probably not, but that doesn’t mean it’s not awesome.

Whenever you have the opportunity to bring in a legit A-list Hollywood star for a hype video, you have to do it. It’s not a tough call. You always give it the green light.

Matthew McConaughey does the voiceover for Texas/Alabama hype video. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The decision is even easier when you recognize the fact Matthew McConaughey is a legit Texas fan. He’s not some Hollywood bum trying to put on a show.

He lives and breathes for the Longhorns. He’s all about supporting the burnt orange in white down in Austin.

As for Alabama, they might not have a superstar actor in their corner, but fortunately, Nick Saban and Bryce Young should still be able to take care of business at noon EST on Fox. It’s going to be a battle worth every second of your time.