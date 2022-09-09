Nick Saban Makes Blunt Comment About Being Favored Against Texas

Alabama coach Nick Saban doesn’t care at all about being favored against Texas.

The Crimson Tide will take the field Saturday in Austin to battle the Longhorns, and the guys Tuscaloosa are -20 favorites to manhandle Texas.

Despite fans preparing for a massacre, Saban is much more cautious and even handed down a little history lesson ahead of the game.

Nick Saban previews the upcoming Texas game. (Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

“Everyone has heard we’re 20-point favorites. The last time we were 20-point favorites and went to Texas, we got our ass kicked,” Saban told the media when talking about being favored to destroy Steve Sarkisian’s team, according to On3.

Saban is referring to Alabama’s shocking loss in 2021 to Texas A&M, despite once again, being favored to run away with the game.

However, the Tide were only favored by -18.5 and not -20 at the time, according to CBS Sports.

Will Texas upset the Alabama Crimson Tide this Saturday in Austin? (Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

Either way, Saban’s point is crystal clear and the message couldn’t be any more blunt. The spread means absolutely nothing, and the 2021 trip to College Station is a reminder of that fact.

There’s a reason you play the game and don’t just crown people winners. Anything can happen, and Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns will throw everything they have at Saban this weekend.

Nick Saban doesn’t care about being favored against Texas. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We’ll see what happens when the Longhorns and Crimson Tide take the field at noon EST, but the one thing we know for sure is Saban doesn’t have a single second to waste worrying about being the favorites.