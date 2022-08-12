Texas Football Player Arrested

Texas Longhorns player Agiye Hall was taken into police custody Thursday night.

The transfer WR from Alabama was arrested on a Class B misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750, according to On3.

The Travis County Jail’s website shows Hall was booked shortly after 10:00 pm, and his bond was $0, which indicates the situation isn’t serious.

No further details were provided on what Hall allegedly did.

Last season with the Crimson Tide, Hall caught four passes for a total of 72 yards, and appeared in only three games as a freshman.

Most notably, 52 of those receiving yards came in the national title game against Georgia.

He was later suspended by Nick Saban this past April, and then bounced to Austin to play for the Longhorns.

Now, he’s been arrested on a misdemeanor charge.

Make sure to check back for the latest details on the situation as we have them.