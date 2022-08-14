Texas WR Learns His Fate After Getting Arrested

Texas wide receiver Agiye Hall might not be on the field for the foreseeable future.

The former Alabama receiver has been suspended indefinitely by head coach Steve Sarkisian after he was arrested a few days ago, according to ESPN.

“We’re aware of the situation involving Agiye Hall, have talked with his family, and have suspended him indefinitely from all team activities for conduct that is detrimental to our program,” Sarkisian told the media about the situation.

Agiye Hall suspended indefinitely after getting arrested. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The talented receiver was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief after he allegedly damaged a parking boot placed on his vehicle, according to the same report.

Texas WR Agiye Hall suspended indefinitely after recent arrest. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The former highly-touted recruit caught four passes for a total of 72 yards last season when he was playing for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

Texas receiver Agiye Hall suspended indefinitely. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

It was likely he would have played a big role in the passing game this season for the Longhorns, but it’s unclear what will happen now that he’s been suspended indefinitely.

Getting suspended just a few weeks before the season starts isn’t great for your status on the depth chart!

When will Agiye Hall play again? (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hopefully, Hall gets his situation figured out and Sarkisian lets him back on the field sooner than later. Texas needs as many playmakers as possible on the field.