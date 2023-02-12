Texans Do Not Hire Kliff Kingsbury As Offensive Coordinator, Go With Someone Named Bobby Slowik Instead

Videos by OutKick

Kliff Kingsbury bought himself a ticket from Thailand to Houston to interview with the Houston Texans and has come away empty-handed.

The former Cardinals head coach was let go after the regular season in which they posted just four wins.

Kingsbury was in Space City to interview for the offensive coordinator opening on head coach DeMeco Ryans’ staff. However, according to Tom Pelissero, the Texans have gone another direction and tapped Bobby Slowik as their new OC.

The #Texans are hiring Bobby Slowik as their offensive coordinator, per sources.



Slowik and DeMeco Ryans spent the past six seasons together in San Francisco, both starting their NFL coaching careers as defensive quality controls. Now, Ryans brings Slowik along as OC. pic.twitter.com/8r3MfmtlyT — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 12, 2023

Yes, that Bobby Slowik.

35-year-old Slowik most recently served as the San Francisco 49ers’ offensive passing game coordinator. Before joining the Niners organization, Slowik broke into the league with the then-Washington Redskins. There he served as a video assistant under Mike Shanahan. From 2014 to 2016 Slowik worked as an analyst for Pro Football Focus, before joining Kyle Shanahan’s staff in San Francisco.

It’s a “who you know business” and his connections to Ryan would’ve sealed the deal. He spent 6 seasons on the 49ers’ staff with Ryans so he’ll know exactly what to expect when working with him.

While Slowik may still sound like a bit of an off-the-board choice compared to a big name like Kingsbury, he was reportedly the front-runner all along.

#Texans are hiring Bobby Slowik as offensive coordinator, according to league sources, after meeting with Kliff Kingsbury late in process. Slowik, the #49ers passing game coordinator, remained top candidate throughout the process https://t.co/ojxJBloKWz — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 12, 2023

So, what’s next for Kliff Kingsbury? Who knows, but for those who like to peruse Instagram, you’ve got to hope a return to Thailand is coming for Kingsbury and his content machine gal pal, Veronica Bielik.

Even if a job doesn’t pan out for Kingsbury in 2023, it seems like he’ll land on his feet.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle