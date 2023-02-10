Kliff Kingsbury Interviewing With Houston Texans, Abandons Thailand Getaway

Videos by OutKick

Kliff Kingsbury may have the itch to return to the NFL after decompressing in Thailand.

According to multiple reports, the former Arizona Cardinals head coach is currently in Houston interviewing for the Texans’ offensive coordinator role under new head coach DeMeco Ryans.

While Kingsbury is known as an offensive mastermind and found success coaching Kyler Murray with the Cardinals, Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech and Johnny Manziel with the Aggies, his progress in the NFL began to sputter. And throughout this season there appeared to be internal tension within the Arizona building.

He signed a six-year extension in March of 2022, but the Cardinals didn’t meet expectations and went 4-13. He was fired on Jan. 9 after going 28-37-1 with one playoff appearance.

In his four years as Arizona’s head coach, Kingsbury compiled a 28-37-1 record. The club’s best offensive finish was in 2021, when the Cardinals were No. 8 in yards and No. 11 in points. The 2020 team was No. 6 in yards and No. 13 in points.

Ryans has a strong reputation in NFL circles and with the Texans in a great position to select one of the top quarterbacks in this year’s NFL Draft, this job in particular may have swayed Kingsbury back from his Thailand getaway. There were were recent reports stating the offensive mind wasn’t interested in even taking interviews, but clearly that has now changed.

This would be a huge hire for Ryans as he attempts to assemble a staff that can revitalize a franchise that has struggled to find stability, firing each of their last two coaches after just one season.

It will be interesting to see how this shakes out.