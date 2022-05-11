Terry Francona, Cleveland Guardians Manager, Tests Positive For COVID

Cleveland Guardians skipper Terry Francona has tested positive for COVID-19.

Francona will be forced to miss at least the Guardians’ next four games, a timetable which was expected to commence this evening with Cleveland scheduled to wrap up their three-game series versus Chicago.

The White Sox, however, announced this afternoon that the game is being postponed because of multiple positive tests within the Cleveland organization.

“Today’s game has been postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing,” the White Sox said in a statement released on Twitter.

Cleveland has a scheduled day off Thursday, then begins a three-game series at Minnesota. Bench coach DeMarlo Hale will take Francona’s spot until he clears league protocols. He previously filled in for Francona last season when the manager was recovering from knee and toe surgeries.

Francona is the second coach/manager from the four major pro sports leagues to be sidelined by COVID this week. On Monday, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr tested positive, keeping him away from his team’s playoff series.

