Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Set To Miss Game 4 Due To COVID, Days After Mask Virtue-Signaling

***UPDATE***

Warriors coach Steve Kerr announced on Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and will sit out Game 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

As relayed by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, interim coaching duties will be handed off to assistant Mike Brown.

No additional COVID cases have been announced alongside Kerr’s result. The coach was last seen masked on the sidelines during Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Warriors say coach Steve Kerr tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Game 4 vs. Grizzlies. Mike Brown will serve as coach. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 10, 2022

But he was the only person with a mask on in the arena on Saturday! This is impossible! Looking forward to Kerr’s Tweet about being thankful for his four shots. (Also the timing on this is phenomenal.) https://t.co/wH8PwZiWlN — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 10, 2022

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, or ‘King Liberal,’ as dubbed by OutKick founder Clay Travis, isn’t ready to stop wearing his mask in 2022.

During Monday’s episode of OutKick the Show, Clay dug into Kerr’s virtue-signaling throughout Saturday night’s win against the Memphis Grizzlies when the coach sported a mask for seemingly no reason.

Clay called out the infamously woke coach for supporting masks against the data.

“The entire arena in San Francisco, by and large, almost no one is wearing a mask,” Clay said.

“Steve Kerr is wearing a mask as the head coach of the Golden State Warriors and every time he needs to speak, he’s pulling down the mask and screaming out onto the court.

“I have not a more perfect representation of the absurdity of guys wearing masks in sports, in general, than what Steve Kerr is still doing … which does not work at all. And certainly does not work when you’re pulling them down and screaming instructions on a regular basis to your players on the court.

“This is what the mask is: it is a security blanket for all of the losers out there who continue to believe that masks work, and Steve Kerr is your loser king …”

WATCH:

Clay previously appeared on Fox News to discuss Kerr and the NBA’s woke hypocrisy in their human rights activism.

“You’ve got Gregg Popovich, Steve Kerr, and LeBron James saying they ‘won’t shut up and dribble,’ that they are more than basketball,” Clay said, joining Fox @ Night’s Shannon Bream. “But when it comes to the genocide in China, they won’t say a word.

“They shut up and dribble for Chairman XI.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela