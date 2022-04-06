Terrell Owens Reached Out To Andy Reid About NFL Comeback

Terrell Owens will soon be returning to a football field, though not necessarily the one he desires. Owens is coming out of retirement to play in the Fan Controlled Football league later this month, but as recently as last fall, he was calling Chiefs coach Andy Reid to audition for another NFL gig.

“I talk extensively…with Andy Reid, who coached me in Philly,” Owens mentioned earlier today during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. “I was blowin’ his phone up throughout the course of the year. I’m like, ‘Dude, bring me in, bring me in.'”

Owens and Reid were together with the Eagles for parts of two seasons (2004 and 2005), which included a Super Bowl appearance. And at least one half of the couple still wants to reunite.

"I was blowing up Andy Reid's phone last season to bring me in.. you insert me in that offense & I'm gonna be a viable option" ~@terrellowens#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/7n8uKMEwOL — WrestleMania Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 6, 2022

Uninterested in hitching his wagon to a 48-year-old wide out who last played in the NFL during the 2010 season, Reid declined Owens’ offer, opting instead for a younger pass catcher.

“They brought Josh Gordon in, and he didn’t do anything,” Owens told host Pat McAfee.

He’s not wrong. In seven games with Kansas City, Gordon barely showed up in the box score. He hauled in five passes for 32 yards and a score. Numbers Owens insists he was capable of matching.

“I can do what Josh Gordon was doing,” added Owens. “He didn’t amount to anything really.”

Never one to lack confidence, Owens feels that had Reid given him the opportunity, Kansas City’s post season disappointment likely could have been avoided.

“Patrick Mahomes couldn’t find anybody in the red zone” during KC’s playoff loss to Cincinnati, Owens insisted. “You insert me into that offense,” and things would have been different.

Owens continued: “You put me on the other side of (Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce), somebody has to commit to one side or the other. And at the end of the day, I’m going to get open. I’m going to be a viable option.”

We’ll have to take T.O.’s word for it, unless Kansas City’s high-powered offense runs out of options and Coach Reid decides to phone a friend.

