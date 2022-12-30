Terrell Owens’ NFL Hopes Grim After Jerry Jones Buries 49-Year-Old WR’s Agent For Making Things Up

Terrell Owens wants to make a return to the National Football League, but it doesn’t look likely. Where it sounded like there was some interest earlier this week, that has been vehemently denied.

Owens’ agent, Gregory D.L. Daniel, said that his client and his camp had been in “constant communication with Jerry Jones’ office” about the possibility of joining the Cowboys for a late-season push. He said that the 49-year-old Pro Football Hall of Famer is “ready to contribute” in “any role, big or small.”

ICYMI: @terrellowens says he's attempting an #NFL comeback at age 49. I asked him why, and if teams are taking him seriously https://t.co/YlTw54boWb | via @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/E10ElFzOFd — Jonathan Bruce (@JonathanABC13) December 20, 2022

The claim was certainly eyebrow-raising.

Dallas is currently 12-4 and clinched a playoff birth. Their seeding is yet to be determined, but the Cowboys will compete for a shot at the Super Bowl at the conclusion of the regular season.

Everything is going about as well as it can for Jones’ team. They’re well positioned for a playoff push.

Why would it add Terrell Owens, who has not played in the league since 2012?!

It’s not. And his agent’s claim is false.

At least, that’s what Jones said during an appearance on 105.3 The FAN on Friday.

Jerry Jones wanted none of Terrell Owens’ agent. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

When asked about the possibility of bringing Owens back to Dallas, the 80-year-old, billionaire owner shut it all of the way down. He made it sound like Daniel completely made it up.

“I’ve never talked to [Owens] or his agent,” Jones said. “And I will not seriously consider it.”

There you have it. Owens returning to the Cowboys is not happening on Jones’ watch.

Daniel said that his side had been in contact with “Jerry Jones’ office,” so technically he didn’t say he had spoken to Jones himself. Perhaps he called the owner’s assistant? Maybe he left a voicemail?

No matter where it came from, it sounds like T.O. to the Cowboys was all smoke. The 49-year-old pass-catcher won’t be re-joining his former team for the final week of the regular season or the playoffs.

Because of course he isn’t.