Terrell Owens, 49 Years Young, Has Discussed Returning To Dallas Cowboys

Stop if you’ve heard this one before: Terrell Owens is attempting an NFL comeback.

Despite having not played in a regular season NFL game since 2010, Owens is of the opinion that he can help a team. More specifically, T.O. thinks he would be a fit with one of his old teams, the Cowboys.

Did I mention Owens is 49-years-old?

Owens’ attorney, Gregory D. L Daniel, told Aaron Wilson, via the Cowboys’ Sports Illustrated fan page, that he and Dallas have been in touch about a T.O. – Cowboys reunion.

“We’ve been in constant communication with Jerry Jones’ office over the last few days about the possibility of him returning to the Cowboys,” said Daniel. “Terrell is ready to contribute and play any role, big or small. He’s in outstanding shape.”

Good God, we might actually have to get our popcorn ready!

Terrell Owens is seeking a reunion with the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Darrell Byers/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images).

Would Dallas Really Sign 49-Year-Old Terrell Owens?

This all sounds insane. Then again, so does conducting a press conference in your driveway while doing sit-ups.

Dallas is currently 11-4 and sitting in second place within the NFC East. In search of a receiver, the team’s flirted with Odell Beckham Jr. for seemingly months. And just over two weeks ago the Cowboys signed T.Y. Hilton for the remainder of the season. For those who don’t remember, Hilton was an afterthought until Dallas plucked him out of what most assumed was retirement.

T.O. must’ve noticed.

After spending much of the fall working out with recently-signed Ravens receiver DeSean Jackson, Owens is reportedly in great shape and eager for an opportunity.

“He looks no different than he did years ago. I watched him running routes full-speed with DeSean and he looked great. He didn’t drop a pass,” insisted Daniel.

Owens spent three seasons (2005 – 2007) with Dallas more than a decade ago. That included a 2007 campaign in which he was named All-Pro, earned a Pro Bowl berth and scored 15 touchdowns. He also played for San Francisco, Philadelphia, Buffalo and Cincinnati, but hasn’t played in the NFL in more than a decade.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

Owens Wants More

Though he finished his career as one of the most-decorated wide receivers in NFL history, Owens seems unsatisfied. In the year’s since he last caught passes in an NFL game, he’s had a brief stint in the Seahawks’ training camp (2012), played in a flag football league, the CFL and most recently the Fan Controlled Football League.

Dude isn’t ready to call it a career.

“He most recently ran a 4.5 40-yard dash, which was his warm-up. He’s a legend,” said Daniel. “We want to make history and see him break these records. If anybody can do it, it’s him.”

Sure, this sounds like a pipe dream, but give Terrell Owens credit. He’s going for it. Dude has always been built like an Adonis and every other month video surfaces of his old ass torching athletes half his age. Maybe he really can make this dream a reality.

And let’s be real, most retired men – especially those who’ve made millions – sit around counting the zeros in their bank account dreaming about double D’s.

But not T.O., he’s thinking about triple D’s…

“His three Ds are desire, dedication and discipline,” Daniel told Aaron Wilson. “He embodies that every day, even running hills at 3 a.m. on Christmas morning.”

Sounds like a lot of work. Personally, I’d settle for the double D’s, but to each his own.

Terrell Owens Is Third All-Time In NFL Receiving Touchdowns

If there’s one thing Cowboys owner Jerry Jones likes, it’s money. Attention is a close second. And signing a 49-year-old receiver who made almost daily headlines in the pre-social media era, is a surefire way to have all eyes on Dallas.

But would Jones really ink a former star who quite literally is old enough to the father of nearly every player on the team?

“He wants to win, I want to win,” said Owens, per his agent.

On behalf of content creators everywhere, let’s make this happen Jerry.

