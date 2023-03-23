Terrell Edmunds Sends Heartfelt Goodbye To Steelers Without Revealing His Future

Videos by OutKick

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds appears to be former Pittsburgh Steelers safety. Edmunds wrote a heartfelt post on Instagram that indicates he is moving on.

But the question is still … to where?

Usually, someone like Adam Schefter or Ian Rapoport would report that Edmunds has signed somewhere else, and then the goodbye post on social media. However, Edmunds has passed over that step.

He went straight to the goodbye without any hints as to what’s next.

“Thank you Pittsburgh for making my dreams come to reality!” Edmunds wrote on Twitter. “You will forever be apart of me and my journey! I’m thankful for all of my coaches, teammates and every fan supporting! To my bruddas y’all kno how we rockin, it’s gonna be luv until the wheels fall off.”

Terrell Edmunds posts two heartfelt goodbyes to the Pittsburgh Steelers

It wasn’t just Twitter, either. Terrell Edmunds took to Instagram and wrote a completely separate post. Clearly, he has a lot of love for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“PITTSBURGH THANK YOU 🙏🏾. Since a youngin I wanted to play in the NFL and for the last 5 years I was blessed to be apart of this organization..” Edmunds wrote. “You gave me the opportunity to continue to do what I love and I’m forever grateful for that!

“To my teammates and coaches, some bonds and relationships can’t be faked and y’all know it’s love my way forever, forsure kno I’m rockin wit ya til the end .. to Steeler Nation it was crazy how every game felt like a home game and I’m thankful that y’all embraced the player that I am these last 5 years .. with all that being said the journey has come to an end, and appreciate all the love and support.”

The only thing left to do is wait and see where Terrell Edmunds is playing football in 2023. Perhaps he’ll be the one to break the news.

Based on his goodbye, I’d bet on that.