Tennis Player Shoots His Shot With Swiss Soccer’s Alisha Lehmann After She Grabs A Racket & Hits The Court

Is there a new romance brewing in the sports world? Time will tell. There is a tennis player showing some interest in soccer player Alisha Lehmann by leaving a comment on one of her recent posts.

The Aston Villa and Switzerland national team forward isn’t new to having fellow athletes show her attention. She’s been in a couple of relationships with soccer players over the years. Most recently she was in a relationship with Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

Alisha Lehmann of Switzerland warming up during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 (Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

They called it quits last year, reportedly because of Lehmann’s decision to show off her sexy side. She did that by doing a racy photo shoot for a calendar.

“When asked to do a calendar, she jumped at the chance to show off her sexy side but he was not happy,” a source said. “He didn’t think it was something she should be doing. They rowed a lot and in the end Alisha simply had enough.”

Lehmann decided to try “Something different” a few days ago by grabbing a tennis racket and hitting the court. This caught the eye of Greek tennis player Petros Tsitsipas and he decided to shoot his shot in her comment section, “Let’s play Mixed?”

Alisha Lehmann Is A Rising Star

Lehmann, who is approaching 12 million Instagram followers, noticed Tsitsipas’ shot attempt and responded to it. She said, “Let’s go” with a crying face and tennis racket emojis.

If he was hoping to get on her radar then mission accomplished. He’s on her radar now.

It turns out shooting your shot runs in the family. Petros’ brother, Stefanos, is currently the No. 3 ranked tennis player and publicly decided to shoot his shot with Margot Robbie.

Last month, ahead of the Australian Open, Stefanos decided to invite the Australian born actress to the tournament.

The two brothers have more than shooting their shot in common. They evidently have a thing for beautiful blondes.