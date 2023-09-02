Tennis Player Jelena Ostapenko Shoos Loud Fan Out Of US Open Stadium

Videos by OutKick

Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko was not happy without a loud fan of her opponent, American Bernarda Pera, so she took matters into her own hands at the US Open.

According to the Daily Mail, the fan in question was warned by the umpire several times to simmer down.

The man did not comply

So, in the fourth set with Ostapenko leading 4-1, she decided she had had enough and took matters into her own hands.

The 26-year-old started waving her arms at the guy and shooed him out of the stands like she was trying to chase away seagulls at the beach.

Ostapenko waved out the loud Pera fan 😂 pic.twitter.com/6SobhR5gld — Ryan (@Some1NamedRyan) September 1, 2023

It worked, and the fan walked out of the stadium.

Although, I’ve got to say, the way he took that nonchalant sip of his beverage on the way out made me think that this is a dude who has been asked to leave places before.

The TV commentator wasn’t sure if Ostapenko should have engaged with the fan. While that’s a good point, someone had to say something. Obviously, Ostapenko didn’t want to wait for security.

Despite the fan’s attempts to get her off of her game, Ostapenko went on to win the match,

An interesting side note: this match took place on Court 17 at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. That’s the court where players have been complaining about pungent pot smoke hanging around. Officials believe that the skunky stench of sticky icky is coming from a nearby park.

Between the pot smell and the guy yelling, Ostapenko overcame one hell of an assault on the sense to win her match.

