US Open Players Complain About Marijuana Smell On Courts; One Says It Smells Like Snoop Dogg’s Living Room

Some players and staff at the US Open are not too pumped about having to smell the pungent odor of some marijuana.

But just how bad is the smell of sticky icky wafting around some courts – specifically Court 17 at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center?

Well, 12th-seeded Alexander Zverev summed it up rather nicely.

“Court 17 definitely smells like Snoop Dogg’s living room,” Zverev said, per NBC 4 New York. “Oh my God, it’s everywhere. The whole court smells like weed.”

That bad, huh?

It’s hard to imagine a place with a stronger smell of weed than that. Maybe a bathroom at a Dead & Company gig or a tent at Burning Man, but it might be a toss-up.

Staff members reported catching whiffs of weed, while 8th-seeded Maria Sakkari said she even said something to the umpire during a match.

“The smell, oh my gosh. I think it’s from the park,” she said, referencing nearby Corona Park.

USTA Officials In: The Case Of The Mystery Marijuana

The skunky pot smell wafting across the court was bad enough that USTA officials decided to investigate. They looked at video and talked to officials, but like the Secret Service trying to crack the mysterious case of the White House Cocaine, they found nothing.

At least not in the stands, leading to the same conclusion as Sakkari: that the smell originated from someone smoking some bubonic chronic in Corona Park.

After losing her match against Rebeka Masarova, Sakkari said that there’s not much that can be done since they’re playing outside next to a public park.

“Sometimes you smell food, sometimes you smell cigarettes, sometimes you smell weed. I mean, it’s something we cannot control, because we’re in an open space. There’s a park behind. People can do whatever they want.”

Marijuana is legal for adults over 21 in certain amounts. Additionally, it can be smoked or vaped wherever tobacco is allowed.

