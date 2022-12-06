Tennessee Titans Fire General Manager Jon Robinson

If you need a reason why the Tennessee Titans fired Jon Robinson on Tuesday, look to the team’s locker room. One player told OutKick of one of the general manager’s failings was right in front of him on the field on Sunday:

“I don’t know man, did you watch Sunday’s game,” one Titans player texted OutKick moments ago. “We could’ve used the guy on the other side who played for us last year. How that happen?”

The guy on the other side was wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Brown was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason in exchange for a first-round pick and third-round pick because the Titans, including Robinson, decided paying him a large multi-year contract did not serve the best interests of the team.

The Eagles signed Brown to a four-year extension worth $100 million and this season has 61 catches for 950 yards and 9 TDs.

On Sunday the “guy on the other side” caught 8 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns against Tennessee.

And that failing — despite the drafting of Treylon Burks to replace Brown — is not the sole reason Robinson is out after seven seasons.

But it was a pattern .

Robinson had notable swings and misses during his Titans tenure. That includes offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson, who was cut months after being the team’s first round pick in 2019.

Jon Robinson had been the Titans general manager since 2016. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images).

The Titans have confirmed the firing.

“I want to thank Jon for his dedicated work to set this organization on an upward trajectory and wish him and his family the best,” Titans controlling owner Amy Adams said via the team.

“Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my sole goal has been to raise the standard for what is expected in all facets of our organization. I believe we have made significant progress both on and off the field through investments in leadership, personnel and new ideas.

“This progress includes the core of our business, the football team itself, which is regularly evaluated both by results (wins and losses) and team construction/roster building. I am proud of what we have accomplished in my eight seasons of ownership, but I believe there is more to be done and higher aspirations to be met.”

Adams, per a source, has grown dissatisfied with the direction of the Titans roster. The team is 7-5 and leads the AFC South. But, the Titans are nowhere near as talented as they were last year when they held the No. 1 overall seed heading into the postseason.

Jon Robinson, whose contract runs through 2027, has also been unable to improve the club’s quarterback situation, even as Ryan Tannehill has shown in numerous playoff appearances that he is not elite.

