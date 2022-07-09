Tennessee Sophomore Zakai Zeigler’s Family Moves Into House Bought By Vol Fans

There are a lot of stories out there about college athletes making money and plenty of debate about whether or not it’s a good thing (it is). But there is no debate about this story out of Knoxville.

Sophomore Point Guard Zakai Zeigler and his family tragically saw their Long Island, New York house burn down in February. Quickly, Vols fans jumped to help the struggling family.

Initially, a GoFundMe page was set up with a goal of $50,000, and the page was properly constructed so as to comply with NCAA rules.

Volunteers’ fans and people touched by the family’s story shattered the $50,000 goal and raised over $350,000 for the Zeiglers.

Not only were the Zieglers able to purchase a new home, but the family moved from New York to Knoxville to be closer to Zakai as he continues his basketball journey. The video of them moving into the house has been posted on Twitter and is worth your time:

If you do nothing today, watch Tennessee Point Guard Zakai Ziegler and his family move into their home in Knoxville, Tennessee. This family has been through a lot, and it is so awesome to see VolNation do just a little bit to help out. Just an awesome story all the way around. pic.twitter.com/sOQ6raVVh5 — @TorresOnTennessee (@TorresontheVols) July 8, 2022

Zakai also took to Twitter to express his gratitude to all the people who helped his family realize this dream:

Just an appreciation post but Thank You Vol Nation for everything you have done for my family and I🧡 #VFL — Zakai Zeigler (@Realzakaiz) July 8, 2022

Zeigler’s road to Tennessee has been fraught with peril and his perseverance is an inspiration to all. So, too, is the love shown by Vols Nation. With so many negative stories in the press, it’s nice to take a moment to recognize there are a lot of really good people in this great country.