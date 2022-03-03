Fans Rally And Raise Over $350K For Family Of Zakai Zeigler After Family House Burns Down

Videos by OutKick

KNOXVILLE — College basketball fans and just kind hearted people from around the country all chipped in to raise more than $350,000 for the family of Zakai Zeigler, whose family’s home in Queens, New York burned down on Feb. 26, destroying everything.

The Vols were coming off a win over No. 3 Auburn and everything felt great around the program until Zakai got the unfortunate phone call from his family. His mother Charmane Zeigler, his four-year-old nephew Nori, and other family members, were displaced by the fire. The unfortunate event also destroyed all of the vital accessibility equipment needed to care for his nephew, including a wheelchair and other medical devices.

Rick Barnes and his teammates have been by Zakai’s side since they first heard of the incident, and they went in detail about that after the win at Georgia on Tuesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, the university launched a GoFundMe account with the goal set at $50,000. As you can imagine, Tennessee fans and other folks touched by the story completely shattered that goal. Just thirty minutes after the fundraiser went live, the goal was already reached.

Zeigler posted a message to supporters late Wednesday night, saying he will donate any money that is not needed to charity.

“We have been absolutely blown away by the outpouring of support and generosity! Any contributions above and beyond our final losses/expenses will be donated to charity. Thank you to everyone who has given.”

The amount raised could potentially give Zakai’s mother and the family the opportunity to move to Knoxville so they can be closer to Zeigler, who will be in the area for a few more years playing basketball. The money that was raised will be used for temporary housing, medical equipment and any kind of travel needed in the meantime.

Donations came in from all over the country, from former Tennessee athletes, OutKick founder Clay Travis, Chancellor Donde Plowman and thousands of kind-hearted people just looking to help the family.

In all, the GoFundMe page says that over 5,400 people donated to the fund before it was closed on Thursday. They raised $351,175 total.

Well done to everyone involved, including the different fan bases and especially Tennessee fans across the country.

You’ve turned a complete disaster into a story of compassion.