Don’t Mess With My Gamecock! Tennessee Player Has Stuffed Animal Stolen From Him After Beating South Carolina

updated

Videos by OutKick

How dare you mess with my Gamecock. This was the message Tennessee offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins was asking South Carolina players on Saturday night.

The Vols and Gamecocks squared off in a highly anticipated rematch from last season’s game in Columbia, where Spencer Rattler torched the Vols. But it certainly wasn’t the same story on Saturday in Knoxville, as Tennessee won 41-20.

But it was a little skirmish following the game that had folks on social media laughing. First off, Javontez Spraggins usually carries around the stuffed animal of an opponent following a win, so hopefully this makes sense.

Tennesse's Javontez Spraggins
Javontez Spraggins #76 of the Tennessee Volunteers celebrate after a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

As Spraggins was carrying around a stuffed Gamecock following the win over South Carolina, some of the opposing players were not laughing, taking the stuffed animal in the process.

As you can tell, the Tennessee offensive lineman was pretty agitated that someone would take his prized possession. While retreating back to the locker room, South Carolina players were talking trash to Spraggins.

Nothing like a college football, stuffed animal stand-off following a tough game. Lesson of the night is don’t mess with another man’s Gamecock.

college footballGamecocksJavontez SpragginsSouth CarolinaVols

Written by Trey Wallace

Trey Wallace is the host of The Trey Wallace Podcast that focuses on a mixture of sports, culture, entertainment along with his perspective on everything from College Football to the College World Series.

Wallace has been covering college sports for 15 years, starting off while attending the University of South Alabama. He’s broken some of the biggest college stories including the Florida football “Credit Card Scandal” along with the firing of Jim McElwin and Kevin Sumlin. Wallace also broke one of the biggest stories in college football in 2020 around the NCAA investigation into recruiting violations against Tennessee football head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Wallace also appears on radio across seven different states breaking down that latest news in college sports.

Leave a Reply