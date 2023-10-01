Insane: Tennessee Receiver Squirrel White Uses His Leg for Ridiculous Catch Against South Carolina

updated

Tennessee is playing host to South Carolina on Saturday night in Knoxville, and the voodoo of ‘Dark Mode’ is already paying off.

The Vols are wearing all black uniforms tonight against the Gamecocks, hoping to avenge last season’s loss that knocked them out of playoff contention. We’ve certainly seen some crazy things in this rivalry between both teams, but Squirrel White set the tone in the second quarter.

After trading touchdowns, Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton sent a pass into orbit, with receiver Squirrel White making the catch with a hand in his face. But this might not be the craziest part of the play.

Looking at the video numerous times, it looks as if White used his foot to haul in the catch from Joe Milton.

You can be the judge, but it certainly looks like Squirrel White made one of the craziest catches of the day.

Dark Mode Activated In Tennessee For Gamecocks

Besides Tennessee being one of the hardest places to play in college football, having to play against a rabid fan-base in ‘Dark Mode’ is a whole different animal.

Tennessee Vols playing in Dark Mode version against South Carolina
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 30: Head Coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers watches his team warm up before a game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Neyland Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

As you can tell, when the Vols run through the ‘T’ on a Saturday night in Knoxville, it sends fans into rabid mode. Also, both teams were playing under an orange moon, adding to the atmosphere of this game at Tennessee.

We’ll see how the game plays out, but that catch was insane, and certainly deserves to be nominated as one of the best of the day.

Written by Trey Wallace

Trey Wallace is the host of The Trey Wallace Podcast that focuses on a mixture of sports, culture, entertainment along with his perspective on everything from College Football to the College World Series.

Wallace has been covering college sports for 15 years, starting off while attending the University of South Alabama. He’s broken some of the biggest college stories including the Florida football “Credit Card Scandal” along with the firing of Jim McElwin and Kevin Sumlin. Wallace also broke one of the biggest stories in college football in 2020 around the NCAA investigation into recruiting violations against Tennessee football head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Wallace also appears on radio across seven different states breaking down that latest news in college sports.

