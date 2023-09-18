Tennessee Fan Rushes Florida Field To ‘Lift Fans Spirits’ During Deflating Loss, Gets Three-Year Ban From ‘The Swamp’

Videos by OutKick

Sometimes you have to do something to give your fellow friends something to cheer about, which was the case for Tennessee fan Dylan Duggan. After watching the Vols suffer for almost four quarters, Duggan decided it was time to do something admittedly dumb in Florida.

While his football team failed to do much on offense the entire night, Duggan might’ve put up the most explosive run for Tennessee all night. Late in the game, with the Vols pretty much out of reach of the Gators, Duggan saw a chance to make his move.

As the clocked ticked down to just under three minutes remaining, the Tennessee fan thought it would be a good idea to rush the field in Gainesville. I give Duggan credit, at least he didn’t try to run from the police, which we see all the time in these instances.

“I gave myself up, I kept telling myself I’m only doing this for fun and for the fans, so I don’t want to do anything to get myself into serious trouble,” Duggan told OutKick. As soon as the cops got in front of me, I stopped and put my hands behind my back myself. I knew my fate,”

What Did The Police Say To Tennessee Fan Dylan Duggan?

I asked Duggan what the police said to him when he gave himself up along the Tennessee sidelines, and he relayed their comments as: “You f-cking idiot, are you f-cking stupid?”.

In one of the dumber moments of the entire event, Dylan ran right past Tennessee QB Joe Milton, who looked befuddled, and Dylan told the QB: “I Love Ya, Joe”.

As you can tell by the video, Duggan ran right past the Vols offensive unit, who were looking to score late in the game.

Fan on the field! pic.twitter.com/5QguHEVSAm — Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) September 17, 2023

Duggan was booked into the Alachua County jail in the Gainesville area and charged with criminal trespassing. He was released on his own recognizance Sunday afternoon, and given a three-year ban from ‘The Swamp’.

I guess there was nothing else for Tennessee fans to get excited about on Saturday night, so rushing an opponent’s field was the next best idea. If anything, he showed Tennessee how to run in open space.

At the end of the day, nobody was hurt and Duggan now has a story to tell his kids one day, if he stays away from rushing fields.