Tennessee Fans Boldly Plant Vols Flag On I-75 Florida Exit In Declaration Of War

Tennessee hasn’t won in Florida in a billion years, so the Volunteer faithful are pulling out all the stops ahead of Saturday night’s showdown with the Gators.

And if that means planting your flag on the I-75 Gainesville exit and declaring war, than so be it. You gotta do what you gotta do!

Neyland Stadium exit just ahead, veer right!

Tennessee declares war on Gators despite two-decade drought

Absolutely ruthless move here from a couple Tennessee bros. You’re gonna come into my state and plant your gross flag in front of MY stadium? I don’t think so.

We’re a Law & Order state, you know. Head on a swivel.

Truth to be told, I love the move. The Gators are awful and have been awful for a while now. It’s sad, frankly.

I fully expect Tennessee to win tonight in Gainesville for the first time in decades. Some people are putting the Vols on upset alert, but that’s foolish. Billy Napier stinks. Graham Mertz stinks. The Florida Gators stink .

I wish it wasn’t true, and I’ll certainly welcome an upset, but I ain’t holding my breath.

By the way, that part of I-75 is the worst. Just the absolute worst. The traffic is always backed up, you can bank on a wreck happening right around there, and it’s just constant congestion. And now there’s a Tennessee flag to boot.

Miserable.