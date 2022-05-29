Tennessee Depth Drowns Gators, 8-5 To Claim First SEC Tournament Overall Championship

HOOVER, Alabama – The 2022 baseball season remains nothing but prologue for No. 1 Tennessee, which has looked like a national champion since about February.

The No. 1 Volunteers, now a gaudy 53-7, won their first overall SEC Tournament title on Sunday with an 8-5 win over No. 7 seed Florida before 13,270 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. The Vols previously won three SEC East tournament titles from 1993-95.

Tennessee coach Tony Vitello’s dominant team won on this sunny afternoon in much the same way it has stepped on and mashed through virtually every opponent all season. The Vols never trailed through all four wins and seemingly barely sweated in the previous three either – 10-1 over Vanderbilt, 5-2 over LSU and 12-2 over Kentucky, which was actually tied at 2-2 midway through Saturday night.

The NCAA Regional at Lindsay Nelson Stadium next week will be a much easier draw for the No. 1 overall seed, which will the Vols will receive on Monday.

Only in the Super Regional round – maybe – will Tennessee be tested. It wasn’t last year by LSU. Florida (39-22) wouldn’t go away and scored three runs in the eighth. It is expected to host an NCAA Regional instead of LSU after a strong late run.

The only true test will likely be in Omaha, Nebraska, at the College World Series, where, yes, Tennessee went 0-2 last year. But that past was prologue, too, and an initiation of sorts. Much of that team started and contributed Sunday here – first baseman Luc Lipcius, right fielder Jordan Beck, center fielder Drew Gilbert and catcher Evan Russell. That’s No. 2-4 hitters in the lineup and No. 7.

Mid-week starting pitcher Blade Tidwell (2-1, 2.54 ERA) is also back and has been brought back from an injury slowly. But he’d be in the rotation now on most other SEC teams.

There is experience, youth and depth everywhere.

Take Sunday’s game, for example.

Pitcher Camden Sewell, a senior who was a key reliever last season and this season, started his first game of the season.

Freshman Blake Burke started for just the 18th time out of 40 played in a 60-game season. After exiting the bench to hit his 12th home run on Saturday – a “monstrous” bash with a swing Tennessee coach Tony Vitello compared to Todd Helton’s – he earned the start Sunday – batting eighth. He would be hitting cleanup for many SEC teams.

Both figured significantly in the win.

Sewell shut out the Gators over five innings around six hits with a strikeout and no walks to improve to 7-1. He could start a game in Omaha if the Vols are, say, undefeated and Vitello wants to set up one of his top starters for later in the week – Chase Burns (8-1, 2.61 ERA), Chase Dollander (9-0, 2.21 ERA) and Drew Beam (8-1, 2.60 ERA).

Burke went 1-for-3 with two runs scored. With the game scoreless in the top of the fifth after Russell reached first and second on an error, Burke singled him to third and scored for a 2-0 lead on a three-run double by Gilbert as the Vols took a 4-0 lead. Seth Stephenson’s single had made it 1-0. Burke reached and scored again in the sixth on a two-run double by Lipcius for a 7-0 lead.

From there, Vitello tried to get various pitchers some work – six in all – in case he needs them in the coming weeks and in Omaha.

Ben Joyce, the phenom who has thrown 105 mph this season and has a 1.91 ERA, continues to be somewhat of an afterthought selection amid all the quality pitchers on the roster. He might be the closer at most other SEC programs. Walk-on, sixth-year senior Redmond Walsh, who leads the team with seven saves and has a 2.10 ERA and tied Helton for the career saves school record at 23 on Friday, pitched part of the ninth.

For Tennessee, the past is prologue and practice for Omaha.