Tennessee Cold Clocks ‘Cats 12-2 At Midnight To Advance To SEC Tourney Title Vs. Florida

HOOVER, Alabama — Kentucky’s unlikely bid to win the SEC Tournament as a 12 seed for the automatic NCAA invite ended appropriately – shortly after 12 eastern Sunday, drowning under the colors of pumpkins in a 12-2 loss to No. 1 seed Tennessee.

Tennessee wore gray, but those bright orange, pumpkin-sized batting helmets kept circling the bases in the eighth and ninth innings for 10 runs – four in the eighth and six in the ninth. And the Vols will play in the SEC Tournament championship game Sunday (3 p.m., ESPN2) against No. 7 seed Florida.

Tennessee (52-7) will try to win its first overall SEC Tournament title after losing it to Arkansas last season.

“I thought our guys were loose,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “Not a lot of crazy talk. Just playing baseball.”

Kentucky (33-26) was trying to become the first 12 seed in the current tournament format to reach the championship game after becoming the first 12 seed to win a game in the current format and finishing 3-2.

The Gators (39-21) defeated No. 2 seed Texas A&M, 9-0, Saturday to reach their first tournament title game since 2016 and last won it in 2015. Tennessee swept a three-game series at Florida in the regular season.

Kentucky tied the game 2-2 in the fifth on back-to-back doubles by Hunter Jump and Daniel Harris IV and a wild pitch by Chase Burns, but the Vols took a commanding 6-2 lead in the eighth as Cortland Lawson had a two-run double in the four-hit inning.

Tennessee Has SEC Tournament Score To Settle

In the ninth, freshman sensation Blake Burke wrapped up the scoring with a tremendous three-run home run that landed beyond the second fence in right field that says, “It just means more.” Runs? Drew Gilbert previously added a two-run double in the inning.

“I saw a Todd Helton-type swing,” Vitello said of Burke’s 12th home run in limited playing time and compared him to the former Vol great. “That was a Todd Helton swing. It was monstrous. The guy’s dangerous. As long as he swings at pitches in the zone, it’s going to be fun.”

Lawson has a lot of fun watching Burke before the game even starts.

“Him taking BP (batting practice) every day is just a treat to watch,” he said. “It’s unreal.”

Tennessee had 11 hits in all, not counting BP. The Vols took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Jordan Beck tripled after two outs and scored on a wild pitch by Kentucky starter Magdiel Cotto. Trey Lipscomb’s RBI single made it 2-0 in the fourth inning.

Chase Burns (8-1) threw four and two-thirds innings in relief of starter Drew Beam for the win with eight strikeouts and one walk around three hits.

Tennessee beat Florida 8-2, 3-0 and 6-4 in 11 innings in Gainesville on April 22-24.

“We can’t take them lightly,” Lawson said.

SEC TOURNAMENT SATURDAY

Florida 11, Alabama 6

Kentucky 7, LSU 2

Semifinal – Florida 9, Texas A&M 0

Semifinal – Tennessee 12, Kentucky 2

SUNDAY

Florida vs. Tennessee, 3 p.m. eastern, ESPN2