Tennessee Is A Huge Favorite To Win The College World Series, According To FanDuel

The Tennessee baseball program continues to roll down the right track as they head for the second half of the season in SEC play. Because of the success and how good this team looks right now, Vegas is putting them way ahead of the field in betting odds to win the College World Series.

After taking the series against Alabama this past weekend, the #1 Vols are the current betting favorite to hoist the trophy.

Here is what Vegas is thinking when it comes to the College World Series and current betting odds.

Tennessee +450

Texas +1200

Arkansas +1400

Virginia +1500

Texas Tech +1600

Oregon State +1600

Miami +2000

Vanderbilt +2000

So, as you can see the Vols are the odds on favorite at the moment, with SEC foes Arkansas and Vanderbilt being the closest competitors from the conference. This weekend should prove to be another test for Tennessee as they hit the road to play the Florida Gators. Don’t forget, the Vols will be without Tony Vitello, as he is currently serving his suspension for an ejection and subsequent bump of an official.

Stay tuned to OutKick for continuing coverage of SEC Baseball.