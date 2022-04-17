Watch: Tennessee’s Tony Vitello Tossed From Game, Has A ‘Bump’ With Umpire On Way Out

The Tennessee baseball squad was coming off its first loss in SEC play on Friday night, which was one of the storylines coming out of the game. The other point of argument from the Vols dugout was the strike zone that the home plate umpire established. It was back and forth between the Tennessee coach and umpire crew all Friday night, which spilled over to Saturday’s contest.

Call it a motivation tactic or just two coaches upset about the previous night, but it didn’t take long for the Vols to lose two different coaches on Saturday. First it was Tennessee pitching coach Frank Anderson that was tossed, then his boss Tony Vitello was ejected from the game in the same argument. Following the ejection, Vitello bumped third base umpire Jeffrey Macias, which caused even more fireworks.

Damn, Tony Vitello was feeling fierce tonight

pic.twitter.com/z95xDlRDN9 — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) April 16, 2022

After the disruption, it was reported that the Vols were not allowed to also use the “fur coat” prop that they use after hitting home runs. The umpire and the Tennessee staff have had past run-ins, dating back to last year in Omaha and the Vols game against Texas, when former assistant coach Ross Kivett was tossed from a College World Series game. Kivitt, now an assistant at Houston, shared his thoughts on social media.

😂 my goodness Ace Ventura back at it again — Ross Kivett (@CougarKiv23) April 16, 2022

In the middle of the fourth inning, Alabama first base coach was also ejected from the game.

Also, going back to the “Fur Coat'”celebration. It appeared that third-base umpire Jeffrey Macias had a conversation with third-base coach Josh Elander after Jordan Beck hit a homer. Who knows what the umpire crew was thinking during these instances tonight, but I can assure you the Tennessee administration will let its feeling be known to the league office.

The SEC has sent me this, in regards to ejection of Tony Vitello and “bump” afterwards.



They will wait for NCAA to submit report, then it will be relayed to SEC and then Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/PLQoB9A8R6 — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) April 17, 2022

The last time Tony Vitello was ejected from a game, in 2018, he held a lemonade stand near the stadium, where he was selling pizza and drinks. I think it’s safe to say the Tennessee head coach will have to dust off the old lemonade making skills, with a suspension most likely coming.

Keep an eye on this one over the next 24 hours.