Teenage Bills Fan Passes Up Josh Allen Autograph So Little Sister Can Meet Him Instead

An older brother took one for the team, or at least his family.

A young teenage Bills fan had been waiting his entire life to get this close to a Bills star like their current quarterback Josh Allen.

However, when that moment finally came on Wednesday at the Bills training camp in Rochester, New York, he didn’t want an autograph from Allen. Heck, he didn’t even want a photo with him. Instead, the unnamed older brother asked Josh if he would give his little sister a hug.

An older brother passed up a shot at an autograph while asking @JoshAllenQB to find his sister and give her a hug and the @BuffaloBills QB did just that! She was in tears! 🥰@news10nbc pic.twitter.com/WFnktLOJhV — Jennifer Lewke (@WHEC_JLewke) July 26, 2023

“Josh I have a question, Josh I have a question,” the brother began screaming as one of the NFL’s best was walking off field past the group of fans.

“She loves you… can you please just give her a hug or something? She’s in the bucket hat over there and she loves you.” Allen shook his head and asked “in the bucket hat, right?” as the camera pans over to him continuing to walk down the barricade. Then suddenly, you see the boy’s younger sister crying because Josh is a few feet away from her. Until then he notices her bucket hat, he smiles and then asks if he can give her a hug.

The heartwarming video has gone viral with the NFL even reaching out to Jennifer Lewke, who recorded the interaction for permission to reuse it.

Honestly if I was in that situation there is no way I’m doing that for my sister. Growing up I had to go to so many of her practices and cheerleading competitions and events and I was bored out of my ever living mind. Plus it’s a brother-sister thing. Siblings aren’t supposed to really like each other until they’re relatively older. Otherwise it’s just blaming each other to your parents about who broke a bottle, or who left a mess in the basement. It’s part of growing up!

And although the older brother will probably get ragged on by his buddies for passing up a chance to get a Josh Allen autograph, something tells me that this will work out for him in the long run. Not only can he pull up this video when he’s older and starts dating as a sign that he’s “A good guy,” but also the way the Bills and Josh Allen handle themselves – I wouldn’t be surprised if they reach out to him for his good gesture and personally meet with him again in the future. (I’ve spoken and interviewed Josh multiple times – he’s honestly one of the best athletes I’ve ever interacted with and a sincerely nice guy. I’m a huge big fan of him after seeing the way he conducts himself)

So maybe after all these years the old adage “nice guys finish last,” has finally be broken… by a Bills Mafia member of all things!