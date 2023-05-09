Josh Allen Hits Softballs Out Of Buffalo Bisons Baseball Field During Charity Softball Home Run Derby

Videos by OutKick

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is an elite athlete. Obviously, he dominates on the football field. He’s arguably one of the two or three best quarterbacks in the world. He happens to be a very good golfer, too.

Now, he’s showing off his baseball skills. Well, softball, really. Allen appeared in a charity softball event held at Sahlen Field, home of the Buffalo Bisons — the Triple-A affiliate for the Toronto Blue Jays.

In what appears to be a Home Run Derby, the Buffalo Bills quarterback is seen LAUNCHING balls well beyond the softball fence. He hits several balls over the wall of the baseball field. One even leaves the park entirely.

.@BuffaloBills quarterback Josh Allen was launching balls to the MOON during a charity softball game. 😳



📹: @BuffaloBisons pic.twitter.com/1JX2NglXl4 — MLB (@MLB) May 9, 2023

I don’t know who else competed in this Home Run Derby, but it seems unfair to have to face off against Josh Allen.

Also, I’m not privy to the rules, but I hope for him a home run had to leave the actual baseball field. If all he had to do was hit it over the makeshift softball fence in the middle of the outfield, that feels incredibly unfair.

Looks like he could BUNT it over that chainlink fence.

Josh Allen is a multi-sport athlete

It’s great to see Allen in the Buffalo community showing off the physical prowess. Unfortunately, organizers of “The Match” did not invite him to compete this summer.

Last year, he and Patrick Mahomes faced Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. The young guns lost to the veterans. Of the four of them, only Mahomes returns this year.

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes bump fists during Capital One’s The Match VI – Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match)

He’s teaming up with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to take on Golden State Warriors guards Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

READ: CHIEFS’ MAHOMES, KELCE TO FACE WARRIORS’ CURRY, THOMPSON IN ‘THE MATCH’

This is a big season for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Despite people regarding them as one of the best teams in the NFL, they’ve failed to get past the Divisional Round in each of the past two seasons.

Once again, they’re among the favorites to win the Super Bowl, according to DraftKings.

Time will tell if they can finally break the curse this season.