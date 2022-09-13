Jason Sudeikis Breaks His Silence On The Future Of ‘Ted Lasso’

Jason Sudeikis has no idea what the future holds for “Ted Lasso.”

The Hollywood star won his second Emmy for season two of the show Monday night, but even the man who is the face of the franchise doesn’t know if there will be a fourth season.

“I don’t know. It’s up to more factors than myself … I do know that this part of the show is what it’s supposed to be, and it will be what it was fortunate to become. But as far as Season 4, I apologize for not giving you a more direct answer because I understand that’s helpful for headlines,” Sudeikis explained to Yahoo! Monday night.

It sounds like Sudeikis’ lips are sealed for the time being.

He also made it clear that even if he did know, he wouldn’t share the news with anyone. “If I knew I wouldn’t tell you,” the man famous for playing an American football coach in the EPL tacked on.

Season three doesn’t have an official release date yet, but production got kicked off earlier in 2022. There’s definitely at least one more season about Lasso and AFC Richmond on the way.

Will there be a fourth season? That appears to be very much up in the air for the time being. What I will say is that fans certainly hope so because “Ted Lasso” has been one of the best shows on TV ever since it premiered back in 2020.

It came out during the pandemic when people need a shot of energy and optimism to the soul. Given all the garbage Hollywood produces, the last thing anyone wants is for a show that’s actually good to go off air.

Let’s hope “Ted Lasso” stays on Apple TV+ for as long as possible.