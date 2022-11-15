Ted Lasso Celebrates USMNT Players With Billboards Ahead of World Cup

The U.S. Men’s National Team is not expected to win the World Cup this year.

But that didn’t stop America’s favorite fictional soccer coach from showing his support.

In a series of banners and billboards put up across the country, Ted Lasso sent messages of encouragement to players and head coach Gregg Berhalter.

“Lasso” told Tim Ream he would double up on visors for the World Cup.

The billboards went up in the players’ hometowns, such as St. Louis for surprising roster addition Tim Ream. Other Twitter users across the country posted photos of local messages.

The best though was for Berhalter, as “Lasso” repeatedly poked fun as the “extra G” in his name.

Berhalter has received significant criticism and pressure ahead of the World Cup, so the support is undoubtedly appreciated.

USMNT World Cup Expectations

The USMNT has a group of exciting young players competing in top quality leagues, such as Christian Pulisic with Chelsea.

ORLANDO, FL – MARCH 27: Christian Pulisic #10 of United States shots a second penalty kick during the match between The United States and Panama as part of the Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at Exploria Stadium on March 27, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

But a mediocre performance in qualifying and embarrassing friendlies have tempered expectations.

The team itself has also recently created controversy, replacing the traditional logo with LGBTQ+ pride colors.

Ted Lasso is known for his relentless optimism, something the USMNT will need ahead of the World Cup

While not exactly the group of death, advancing to the knockout stage would be a substantial accomplishment.

How far they go is anyone’s guess, but setting the stage for 2026 might be their most important goal. As fun as the “Tim Ream beam” will be, showing improvement and development with a very young team on the sport’s biggest stage is key.

The 2022 World Cup kicks off Sunday, with the United States opening against Wales on Monday, Nov. 21.