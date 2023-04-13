Ted Cruz Destroys Gregg Popovich Over Second Amendment ‘Myth’ Comments

Videos by OutKick

Ted Cruz has responded to Gregg Popovich ripping the Second Amendment as a “myth,” and the Texas Senator didn’t mince words.

The Spurs coach generated a ton of attention when he decided it was his job as a basketball coach to lecture America about gun laws and the Bill of Rights. Interesting choice for a coach who won just 22 games this season.

“But they’re going to cloak all this stuff [in] the myth of the Second Amendment, the freedom. You know, it’s just a myth. It’s a joke. It’s just a game they play. I mean, that’s freedom. Is it freedom for kids to go to school and try to socialize and try to learn and be scared to death that they might die that day,” Popovich recently said while ripping gun ownership and specifically Cruz’s plan for more school security and mental health services, according to Fox News.

Now, the popular Republican Senator has responded to Popovich’s comments, and he cut straight to the point:

Ted Cruz isn’t impressed by Gregg Popovich lecturing Americans about guns and our rights.

“We’ve seen for a long time that there are a lot of institutions in sports that don’t really like their fans very much, don’t really like their customers, don’t respect their customers, that look down on them. Popovich is someone who has been a partisan for a long time. He’s a liberal Democrat. But you know, I do wish, you see this at the NBA, you see at the NFL, these incredibly rich athletes who hypocritically disdain their fans and customers and who lecture them almost inevitably from a point of ignorance. So, Gregg Popovich is telling you that ‘It’s a myth that the Second Amendment protects your rights. It’s a myth that the Second Amendment protects your freedoms.’ I mean, that’s a fairly astonishing proposition,” Cruz said on his “Verdict with Ted Cruz” podcast, according to the same Fox News report.

Cruz takes aim at Popovich’s hypocrisy.

Cruz also called out Popovich for working a job that features armed security at games while also criticizing the Second Amendment for the common man.

The Texas Republican further explained, “You know what, there are a lot of NBA games. Police officers, armed police officers with weapons strapped in their holsters. You know, Popovich is surrounded by armed security most of the time. And this is true with so many Hollywood liberals that have armed bodyguards protecting them, and they say, ‘You little people, you don’t have a right to defend your family. You don’t have a right to defend your children. But me, I’m going to be surrounded [in] perfect safety and take away your rights to defend yourself.’ … Unfortunately, that kind of condescension is all too common.”

Cruz, who supports armed security in schools and the police in communities, further ripped Popovich seemingly having a double standard.

“Let me tell you this right now: I guarantee you if someone stood up and said, ‘We’re going to pull all the police officers from Gregg Popovich’s neighborhood,’ he’d be horrified. I’ll tell you, I’d be horrified. Someone announced they were pulling the police officers from my neighborhood, I’d be like, ‘That’s a terrible idea.’ I want officers to keep my family safe. I want officers to keep his family safe. But there’s a political talking point now that if you want to keep our kids safe, clearly police officers are not going to do anything to help. That’s just weird. And it’s stupid. And it’s counterfactual,” Cruz explained, according to the same Fox News report.

Ted Cruz isn’t wrong with his analysis

You know you’re on the right side of an issue when a guy like Ted Cruz, a Republican, and Bill Maher find themselves agreeing.

These comments are in the same spirit as what Maher recently said about guns after the Nashville shooting.

“Guns are a leveler. You know, if you don’t have guns, then the person who is physically stronger is always going to win. I mean, I do not like guns. I have them, I do not like them. It’s like, I always compare them to antibiotics. I do not want to take one, but I’m glad they exist because I’m as small as some women,” Maher told his viewers when explaining why he supports Americans owning guns.

The reality of the situation is simple. If you ban guns, which is an incredibly anti-American idea, the strongest and most aggressive people will rule. The criminals will run the show.

Guns are the great equalizer. As the saying goes: “God made man. Sam Colt made them equal.”

It doesn’t matter how strong or aggressive you are. You’re not stopping a piece of lead flying 1,500 feet per second.

Popovich’s comments about the Second Amendment being a “myth” were insanely dumb and detached from reality. Millions of proud people in the USA know it, as do many people reading this. Let’s dial back the rhetoric and get back to having normal conversation instead of criticizing rights millions of Americans enjoy.