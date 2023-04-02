Bill Maher Defends Gun Ownership After Nashville Shooting: ‘Glad They Exist’

Videos by OutKick
Bill Maher shared some direct comments about guns you won’t hear many on the left say following a shooting.
America was rocked by tragedy Monday when transgender mass killer Audrey Hale, a biological female, murdered three children and three adults at the Covenant School in Nashville.
Hale’s horrific and evil rampage came to an immediate end when a pair of Nashville police officers shot and killed her.
Bill Maher supports gun ownership.
Whenever there’s a tragic shooting in America, liberals love to throw out scary terms like “assault weapons” and immediately start calling for bans.
It’s the go-to move for many politicians and activists. Before the facts were even out from Nashville, there were immediate calls for more gun control.
However, the “Real Time with Bill Maher” host said something that isn’t allowed on the left. While he personally doesn’t like guns, he’s happy they exist.
“Guns are a leveler. You know, if you don’t have guns, then the person who is physically stronger is always going to win. I mean, I do not like guns. I have them, I do not like them. It’s like, I always compare them to antibiotics. I do not want to take one, but I’m glad they exist because I’m as small as some women,” Maher told his viewers.
He did note there could be some “grand bargain” that might be able to be reached, but ultimately, people in his mind are in their corners.
Maher is 100% correct.
Whether extreme anti-gun activists want to admit it or not, Maher is absolutely correct when it comes to guns being a “leveler.”
You can be the most muscular man on the planet, but you’ll never be strong enough to stop a bullet. There’s an old saying that has been around forever that applies perfectly for what Maher is talking about:
God made man. Sam Colt made them equal.
That’s the point Maher is making, and whether some people want to admit it or not, it’s 100% true. If a person is in your house intent on hurting you, a shotgun or any other weapon is going to immediately change the dynamics of the situation.
Even if many on Maher’s side can’t admit it, that’s reality. Now, that’s not to say there aren’t crazy people who shouldn’t have guns. That’s also obviously true, but at the end of the day, if your life is on the line, you want all the tools you can get your hands on.
Props to Maher for being willing to speak up when it would have been way easier to say nothing or to call for more bans.