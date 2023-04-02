Bill Maher Defends Gun Ownership After Nashville Shooting: ‘Glad They Exist’

Videos by OutKick

Bill Maher shared some direct comments about guns you won’t hear many on the left say following a shooting.

America was rocked by tragedy Monday when transgender mass killer Audrey Hale, a biological female, murdered three children and three adults at the Covenant School in Nashville.

Hale’s horrific and evil rampage came to an immediate end when a pair of Nashville police officers shot and killed her.

Body camera footage is out of cops SMOKING transgender school shooter Audrey Hale.



These cops have guts made of steel. One cop comes in and drops her with several accurate shots from his AR-15. Second cop immediately comes in and keeps blasting with his pistol.



AMAZING work. pic.twitter.com/ICQgGwPDDt — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 28, 2023

Bill Maher supports gun ownership.

Whenever there’s a tragic shooting in America, liberals love to throw out scary terms like “assault weapons” and immediately start calling for bans.

It’s the go-to move for many politicians and activists. Before the facts were even out from Nashville, there were immediate calls for more gun control.

Nashville police officers Michael Collazo (L) and Rex Englebert (R) stopped Audrey Hale’s rampage at the Covenant School in Nashville. She murdered six people, including three children.

However, the “Real Time with Bill Maher” host said something that isn’t allowed on the left. While he personally doesn’t like guns, he’s happy they exist.

“Guns are a leveler. You know, if you don’t have guns, then the person who is physically stronger is always going to win. I mean, I do not like guns. I have them, I do not like them. It’s like, I always compare them to antibiotics. I do not want to take one, but I’m glad they exist because I’m as small as some women,” Maher told his viewers.

He did note there could be some “grand bargain” that might be able to be reached, but ultimately, people in his mind are in their corners.

Bill Maher ran into a buzzsaw tonight named @WinsomeSears



Good for him for having on an articulate conservative. Makes up for him booking Chris Sununu 🤣



She refuted the typical liberal talking points with grace, charm and humor tonight



Bill admitted to guns being necessary pic.twitter.com/xTxH3jcY8l — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) April 1, 2023

Maher is 100% correct.

Whether extreme anti-gun activists want to admit it or not, Maher is absolutely correct when it comes to guns being a “leveler.”

You can be the most muscular man on the planet, but you’ll never be strong enough to stop a bullet. There’s an old saying that has been around forever that applies perfectly for what Maher is talking about:

God made man. Sam Colt made them equal.

Bill Maher supports gun ownership after Nashville massacre. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

That’s the point Maher is making, and whether some people want to admit it or not, it’s 100% true. If a person is in your house intent on hurting you, a shotgun or any other weapon is going to immediately change the dynamics of the situation.

Even if many on Maher’s side can’t admit it, that’s reality. Now, that’s not to say there aren’t crazy people who shouldn’t have guns. That’s also obviously true, but at the end of the day, if your life is on the line, you want all the tools you can get your hands on.

Six innocent people were murdered by transgender mass killer Audrey Hale. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Props to Maher for being willing to speak up when it would have been way easier to say nothing or to call for more bans.