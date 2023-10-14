Teacher Living A Double Life As A Content Creator Weighs In On Missouri High School Teacher Who Resigned Over Her OnlyFans

Videos by OutKick

There are more and more teachers making the decision to join OnlyFans to supplement their income every day. This despite the risk of their side gig being uncovered by their employer.

Missouri high school teacher Brianna Coppage is the latest, in a growing list of teachers, to find herself in that situation. She was put on leave before the coverage of her situation helped her add enough to her subscriber count that she decided to resign.

Teacher living double life as OnlyFans creator (Image Credit: Getty Images)

The buzz surrounding Coppage has another teacher living a double life as a content creator trying to ride her coattails to her own success. Kayla Rose has decided to offer up her opinion on the situation.

Rose is a teacher from Eastern Europe, who joined OnlyFans back in April. She’s currently going to great lengths to hide her identity from her employer, but says she wouldn’t resign if her account was exposed.

“If she was an effective teacher, imparting valuable lessons to her students, her personal activities outside of school should not be of concern,” Kayla said of Coppage’s situation.

That’s the approach she’s taken when it comes to her own situation. Like Brianna Coppage, she too has student loans to pay for and was looking for a way to supplement her income.

Kayla turned to making content and describes herself as “Not your average teacher” in her bio. She adds, “I’m a history & PE teacher who’s here to spice up your nights after a long day of teaching.”

The teacher by day is making some money off her after school activities, but not enough to stop showing up to class. Not yet anyway.

This OnlyFans Teacher Has No Plans To Resign Like Brianna Coppage

“Through OnlyFans, I am able to [earn] approximately half of what I make as an educator,” she admitted. “While this may not sound substantial, it has enabled me to maintain an average lifestyle without compromising on necessities like food and heating.”

While money was the primary reason she decided to make content, Kayla admitted she was ready to monetize the sexual freedom that she had embraced in college.

So even if she were to somehow receive a raise, she’s not giving up on her OnlyFans activities. She said, “If my salary were to increase now (which seems unlikely anyway), I would continue with my OnlyFans endeavour, as it offers both supplementary income and personal enjoyment.”

Join to supplement your income, stay for the personal enjoyment. While Kayla has no plans on quitting her side gig, she’s not trying to get caught either. She’s implemented several measures she hopes will keep anyone at her school from finding her page.

Although, if it is discovered, she doesn’t plan to resign and compares it to any of her co-workers’ leisure activities. Well, the co-workers of hers that attend swinger parties and have one night stands.

Kayla said, “I am open about my sexuality, as are many of my friends or colleagues, but while they may attend events like swinger parties or have their one night stands, I engage in respectful online conversations with friendly strangers. I see no issue at all with this distinction.”

When she put it like that it’s hard to argue with. She’s not talking about the boring co-workers she has that are in a book club. She’s talking about all of the swingers and people out having a good time with tons of one night stands.

every time I go out with my car I wear a low cut top so I don’t get a parking fee pic.twitter.com/Sos1aMTVJ6 — Kayla Rose (@Kayla_Rooose) October 8, 2023

Woke up in the mood of taking a hot bath with a fan… do you want to be that lucky guy? pic.twitter.com/zAAljU1DEu — Kayla Rose (@Kayla_Rooose) October 12, 2023