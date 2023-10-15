Teacher Fired For Saying That He Drops ‘Milky Lactose Intolerant Farts’ On His Students

Videos by OutKick

A Kansas teacher was fired for by the school district he worked in for telling fart jokes on TikTok. Stephen Taylor, who was a teacher for six years, was put on administrative leave at the end of August for a couple of videos he posted on TikTok.

In one of the videos, Taylor tells jokes about lying to his students and crop dusting them with “milky lactose intolerant farts.” He said, “Teachers, if a student annoys you, just remember that you can lie. There’s nothing that says you have to tell them the truth all the time. I teach history.”

Kansas teacher fired for fart jokes (Image Credit: formerlyfatstephen/TikTok)

“I tell my students the wrong stuff all the time when they annoy me.” He continued, “I tell them Abraham Lincoln invented the car. That’s why it’s named after him. I tell them Jake Paul and Logan Paul had a great-grandfather named Paul Revere because they don’t even know how names work.”

He then jokes, “I crop dust them all the time. I save up big milky lactose intolerant farts. And I drop bombs silently because I’m an adult and I know my body. And then I just let it stew.”

“Then I walk away and I go, ‘oh my god,’ it stinks over there and then they have to sit with it.”

Taylor wraps up the clip by claiming that the school he works can’t fire him because they need him too badly. The school district felt otherwise and he was eventually fired.

Taylor, who has been doing stand-up comedy on the side for the last eight years, worked at Mill Creek Campus in Olathe, Kansas, before he was fired.

No Need To Teach When There Are More Fart Jokes To Be Told

In a video explaining that he had been placed on leave, he said that during the meeting with HR placing him on leave, he was asked how many times he thinks he’s crop dusted students.

Being asked that question by a grown man had to be some sort of consolation prize for getting fired for fart jokes. Taylor spoke to the local news about being fired after refusing to sign a non-disclosure agreement and resigning.

He told WDAF, “The reason I’m doing comedy on TikTok is to make money because [the school] only [pays] me $45,000 a year, and I work all the time.”

He added, “It’s the thing I feel the worst about, is the students are the ones suffering, and I know deep down there’s nothing I could have done besides sacrifice all my values and delete the videos and never make another TikTok.”

Taylor, for now, has no plans to go looking for another teaching job. He’s instead sticking with his comedy and has booked 30 gigs for something he calls “The Teacher Shortage Tour.”

It’s good to see that some people still have values when it comes to fart jokes. So what he’s not a teacher anymore. He gets to pursue his comedy without compromising on what’s really important.