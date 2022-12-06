Punches Fly During Women’s College Basketball Game

Players decided to throw some bombs during the TCU/George Washington women’s basketball game Monday night.

During the non-conference matchup, TCU forward Bella Cravens got upset at what she felt was an unnecessary pull of her hair, and it was off to the races against Essence Brown.

Oh my goodness we just had punches thrown between GW and TCU oh my goodness it’s getting SPICY pic.twitter.com/c3SKCNBtSS — Daniel Frank (@n1a2v3y4) December 6, 2022

It all started with an accidental hair pull and just escalated from there. My goodness. pic.twitter.com/4HIBOqablN — Daniel Frank (@n1a2v3y4) December 6, 2022

By the time the dust settled for the two sides, eight players were ejected from the game, including Cravens and Brown.

Full list of ejections:

George Washinton- Nya Robertson, Nya Lok, Jayla Thorton, Caia Loving, and Essence Brown



TCU- Bella Cravens, Lucy Ibeh, and Roxanne Makolo#GoFrogs | @frogstoday — Ray Cartwright (@RayCartwright) December 6, 2022

You rarely see fights like this in women’s college basketball.

Basketball isn’t a sport where you often see people try to land punches and throw haymakers. It’s just not. The sport is often mocked for being notoriously soft. You breathe on a player the wrong way and you might catch a foul.

That’s even more true when it comes to women’s college basketball. I’ve seen some female hockey players get after it, and we all know what female UFC stars are capable of. Rose Namajunas will rearrange your face without hesitation.

Punches flew during the TCU/George Washington women’s basketball game. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/n1a2v3y4/status/1599932561761112065)

However, this is women’s college basketball we’re talking about, and Cravens was out here like she was auditioning for a shot at the octagon.

The best part by far was that in the middle of the melee, she was straight up smiling and laughing. If punches are being thrown and one person is laughing, you’re probably in huge trouble.

Seriously, check out that grin. Epic.

Women fight during the TCU/George Washington basketball game. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/n1a2v3y4/status/1599932561761112065)

Also, thanks to my big journalism skills, I discovered that Bella Cravens has a bit of an Instagram following.

Next time, let’s try to avoid throwing bombs in a non-conference women’s basketball game, but if you’re going to do it, you might as well share a few laughs along the way.