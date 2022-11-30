Bloody Melee Breaks Out In The Stands During NHL Game

Some fans got in a huge fight during the Jets/Avalanche game Tuesday.

During the 5-0 blowout win for the Jets, fans thought it was a good idea to get into what is best described as a significant dustup that spilled some blood, and some fans of the Avalanche appeared to be the central figures.

In one angle of the fight, you can see two men come crashing down the stairs and into the stands. The aftermath left plenty of blood on the boards.

Here's the vid of the fight that led to the Jets fan smashing head on the boards:

At another point of the brawl, a security guard appeared to forcefully shove the female Colorado fan’s face away before finally being able to get her on the ground.

Eventually, the woman was taken out in handcuffs, but still somehow managed to resist on her way up the stairs.

After clocking a #NHLJets fan in the front row (who ended up bleeding out after smashing his head on the dasher-board), this Avs fan was dragged out of @CanadaLifeCtr in handcuffs while cackling to fans along the way.

All the way around, this is definitely one of the craziest melees we’ve seen all of 2022. Fights are pretty common in the stands.

At the very least, shots being thrown isn’t rare. However, I’m not sure we’ve ever seen anything like this in awhile.

Those two Colorado fans were on an absolute warpath and getting it on with the world. It took multiple security guards/cops to get control of the woman. She refused to go down without a fight.

Fans get in massive brawl during Avalanche/Jets NHL game.

Then, you have a guy who got slammed into the boards so hard that he left behind a trail of blood. If you ever find yourself slamming a person during a sporting event, you’re a loser. It’s that simple. Put down the beer and relax.

Hockey fan sheds blood during massive brawl.

