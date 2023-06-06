TCU Fans Rally To Support Indiana State, Special Olympics After NCAA Super Regional Site Switch

Videos by OutKick

Indiana State baseball is headed to the NCAA Tournament Super Regionals. Unfortunately for the players and fans, it won’t be taking place on its home field in Terree Haute, but rather at TCU. But, there’s a good reason why this is happening and Horned Frog fans are rallying for the cause.

For the 51st year in a row, Indiana State will be hosting the Indiana Special Olympics on its campus, which means the Sycamores would have to travel this weekend. After earning the honor to host a super regional on its campus, the school had to make a tough decision.

“We’d like to take a moment to thank all of our fans, supporters, and the entire Terre Haute community for the amazing outpouring of support this past weekend at the Terre Haute Regional,” the Sycamores announced. “Due to prior commitments, accommodations not available and the community preparing to welcomes Indiana Special Olympics for the 51st year, we are unable to host the NCAA Super Regionals in the coming week.”

This is a gut-punch for the Sycamore players, but I certainly understand the school’s position. Keeping up with a tradition of hosting the special olympics was something Indiana State was not willing to abandon.

So, the team will head to Fort Worth, Texas to play TCU this weekend for a trip to the College World Series. Thanks to Adam Pottinger, Indiana State will certainly make the NCAA Tournament highlight reel for his fake HR catch this past weekend.

TCU Fans Raising Money To Support Indiana Special Olympics

But the college baseball community was not going to sit around and not do something for Indiana State and the special Olympics. Never mind the fact that TCU received a gift in hosting the super regionals, but Horned Frog fans have now started to reciprocate the gesture.

On Monday night, following the announcement that the school would be hosting, TCU fans started to rally for a great cause. In lieu of circumstances, ‘The Lupton Drinking Club’ which hosts Horned Frogs fans with a show and drinking beer, started a fundraiser for Indiana State.

“Please join us at the LDC and donate to Indiana Special Olympics,” the TCU club announced. “Nothing can replace hosting a super regional, but we sure can help support our next foes in a different way. Click link & and donate, gang. #FrogsForSycs”

Great idea! Donated in honor of my son Caedon who competed in NC Special Olympics Summer Games last weekend. I’m a Sycamore alum & will be rooting for @IndStBaseball, but thanks for such a great idea for a great cause! #FrogsForSycs pic.twitter.com/OmM4jvbHzh — Brian Baute (@BrianBaute) June 6, 2023

Now this is what college athletics is all about. We’ve seen other schools support causes that benefit their opponents in the past, but TCU fans have decided to support the Sycamores and the Special Olympics. I personally counted over 90 donations within the first few hours of the tweet, which will only grow over the next few days.

Thanks to the outpouring of support from college baseball fans from all over the world, a rough situation for Indiana State players has now turned into a great moment for the Special Olympics.

More acts of kindness are expected over the next few days from the TCU athletic department and fan base. Well done to all fans involved.