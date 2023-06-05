Must See: Indiana State Outfielder Fools Iowa Batter Into Thinking He Was Robbed Of A Home Run

Videos by OutKick

We’ve seen our fair share of crazy plays in the NCAA Tournament, but Indiana State set a new bar on Sunday against Iowa.

Coming off the heels of the Florida Gators getting thrown-out twice at home plate on the same play, Indiana State’s Adam Pottinger pulled off the mother of all fake catches. Iowa was trailing 11-7 in the 7th inning when Brayden Frazier stepped up to the plate. On the fifth pitch of the at-bat, Frazier sent a bomb to left field, only to have Pottinger pull off a catch. Almost.

What Pottinger did was pull off a fake catch. And a damn good one at that.

This is where it gets pretty crazy for Indiana State. The broadcast team and Iowa’s Brayden Frazier fell for the ‘hidden ball HR trick’ as he rounded first base. Thanks to some clever acting in left by Adam Pottinger, the Iowa hitter and first base coach, along with the broadcasters, were convinced the ball was caught.

Everyone at home and in the ballpark thought that Pottinger had robbed Iowa of another home run. The trick worked, with Iowa’s Brayden Frazier turning around after passing first base and heading for the dugout, assuming he was out. Thanks to a quick reaction from the first-base coach, who was yelling at him to keep running, Frazier didn’t make it back to the dugout.

The left fielder pretends to rob a home run and EVERYONE believes it 😭 pic.twitter.com/MTxQy7Fir1 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 5, 2023

Indiana State Had Iowa Fooled

This is where it gets better. Indiana State’s Adam Pottinger played it off like he had caught the ball, jogging back to his position in left field. A few seconds later, he shocked those watching, including the runner, by showing an empty glove, with a big smile on his face.

If you are curious as to why the Iowa team believed him, well Pottinger had already robbed the Hawkeyes of a homer earlier in the weekend. So credit to the left-fielder for trying to do it again. If there had been two outs in the inning, Pottinger could’ve just strolled back to the dugout like he had made another huge catch.

Yes, this would’ve most likely brought some kind of ‘delay of game’ or unsportsmanlike conduct call on Pottinger, but just imagine.

After beating Iowa, the Sycamores are headed to the Super Regionals after a 3-0 weekend. If we remember anything from this past weekend, it will certainly be Indiana State’s mind games against Iowa.

Let the college baseball NCAA Tournament fun continue.