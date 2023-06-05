All Kinds Of Craziness In NCAA Tournament, Florida Has Two Players Thrown Out At Home, On Same Play By Texas Tech

Videos by OutKick

The NCAA tournament has produced countless crazy plays so far in the first weekend, but the Gainesville regional might take the cake, with Florida and Texas Tech.

The Gators and Red Raiders were battling to advance to the Super Regionals, with weather playing a factor in Gainesville. But it was during the 6th inning that things started to get a bit wacky for both teams.

As the game entered the sixth inning, it was tied 0-0, and Florida thought they were headed to the scoreboard.

In a wild sequence of events, Texas Tech pulled off one of the craziest double-plays we’ll see in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Florida ended up winning the game 7-1, but this highlight was certainly the play of the night.

Florida had 2 players thrown out at home, on the same play.



That’s a new one. pic.twitter.com/gyC3YPgYux — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) June 5, 2023

Crazy NCAA Tourney Upsets Already

This has already been a wild tournament, with multiple upsets and teams sent home. Thanks to the Penn Quakers, the Auburn Tigers were eliminated on Saturday. Vanderbilt’s season ended on Sunday night against Xavier.

Florida Gator players celebrate after taking the lead against Texas Tech. Courtesy of Florida Athletics

If you were paying attention on Saturday, both Tennessee and Clemson had a bit of craziness in their game as well.

Besides going back and forth for 14 innings, Clemson’s Cam Cannarella was ejected for talking a little trash. This would come back to bite the Tigers, as the Vols secured the win, then defeated Charlotte on Sunday to advance to the Super Regionals.

The umpires ejected Clemson’s Cam Cannarella for…showing emotion?



This is stupid. Watch center-fielder. Unreal pic.twitter.com/M2qqSWio0d — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) June 4, 2023

In terms of on-field action, what we witnessed in Gainesville on Sunday night will certainly make the NCAA Tournament highlight reel once the season ends. Luckily for Florida, they did take a 4-0 lead after this play.

Thank goodness we’re only getting started with this postseason.