TCU Cheerleader Trolls All-Pac-12 Linebacker Brother For Being Home While She’s In Playoff

TCU football will play one of the biggest, if not the biggest game in program history on Saturday. Meanwhile, the University of California-Berkeley will be at home watching.

That made for some tension in the Sirmon household.

Savanna is a sophomore cheerleader for the Horned Frogs. Her brother, Jackson, was a senior linebacker for the Golden Bears in 2022. He was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection, started all 12 games, and led the team with a career-high 104 tackles.

Talk about paying homage to 'The Play!' 🪓



Jackson Sirmon's go-ahead scoop n' score to keep The Axe in Berkeley

Needless to say, Jackson is a baller.

However, he is at home for the holidays. Savanna is in Arizona for the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl.

Obviously, the two scenarios are very different. One is a player, one is a cheerleader.

But that didn’t stop little sis from trolling big bro.

As the two were together over the semester break, they got in on a viral TikTok trend. It with the two siblings passing each other in the hallway but neither gets out of the way for the other.

They bump shoulders and chaos unfolds, but it is Savanna who establishes her dominance. She’s the one with the team in the Playoff, he is not. It’s her time to shine.

Not long after the video went extremely viral, Savanna joined her team in Gendale, where TCU will try to take down undefeated, Big Ten champion Michigan for a chance to play either Georgia or Ohio State in the national championship. She and the rest of her cheer squad have a tall task in bringing home the Horned Frogs, who are heavy underdogs.

Jackson, on the other hand, will watch her sister’s school try to take down the Wolverines from the stands or on the couch at home. He will return to Cal next fall— maybe he can be the bully in next year’s TikTok?