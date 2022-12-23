Michigan State Lineman’s Sister Trolls Spartans For Not Making Bowl Game In Viral TikTok

Michigan State football won 11 games in 2021 and had high hopes for that momentum to keep rolling into 2022. Head coach Mel Tucker received a massive extension and his team began the season ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25 Preseason Poll.

However, the year did not go as planned. At all.

The Spartans won just five games — against Rutgers, Western Michigan, Akron, Wisconsin and Illinois — and all seven of their losses were by at least eight points. Demoralizing would be an understatement.

As a result of the 5-7 record, Michigan State missed out on a bowl game for just the second time since 2007 and the other instance came during the COVID-shortened 2020. Thus, where the Spartans typically spend late December gearing up for the postseason, they are not.

Instead, players are back home for Christmas wreaking havoc on their families. That is the case in the Lepo household, at least.

Ashton Lepo is a 6-foot-7, 310-pound offensive lineman for Michigan State. He has an older sister, Avolyn, who plays volleyball at Oakland.

She was supposed to be the only child home for the holidays because her (not so) little brother was supposed to be on the sideline for the Spartans’ bowl game. That, obviously, is not how things played out.

To make light of the situation, Avolyn shared her holiday situation with a viral trend on TikTok. Ashton was a great sport about the video and was willing to join in.

It starts with the two siblings passing each other in the hallway but neither gets out of the way for the other. They bump shoulders and chaos unfolds.

Whether intentional or not, Avolyn got a great jab in at her brother, even though he helped to carry the performance. Maybe she will have the house to herself next year if Michigan State gets back to a bowl?