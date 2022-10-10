Taysom Hill Gives Hilarious Response About What Position He Plays After The Wildest Day In NFL History

There is nothing that Taysom Hill can’t do. He is an enigma.

Hill, a Mormon from Idaho, committed to play for Jim Harbaugh at Stanford as in the Class of 2009. However, after returning from his LDS church mission, he enrolled at BYU in 2011.

After getting to Provo, Hill played 37 games over his five-year, injury-ridden college career. Although his time on the field was relatively limited, he showed ridiculous athleticism when he was playing and in the NFL Draft process.

As a result, he was signed as an undrafted free agent and ultimately ended up in New Orleans.

Since joining the Saints, Hill has had one of the most unique careers in football and is known as “The Human Swiss-Army Knife.” His background is as a quarterback and was listed as such during his first five years in The Big Easy, but took snaps at seven positions on offense, defense and special teams.

Hill’s versatility has proved extremely valuable for Sean Payton and Dennis Allen. He just signed a unique, four-year, incentive-based contract in December that is worth at least $21.5 million and up to $95 million.

Entering 2022, Hill was listed as a tight end. But nothing has changed about his role.

Taysom Hill does everything.

The Saints line Hill up as a quarterback, tight end, running back, fullback, receiver, kick returning and a gunner.

On Sunday, he had one of the wildest days in NFL history. Or, at the very least, the wildest day in the modern era of the NFL— when players weren’t running around with leather helmets and the starting quarterback wasn’t also the starting middle linebacker.

Hill accounted for 203 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns, and also recovered a fumble. It was special.

On kickoff, Hill had three returns for 69 yards. As a Wildcat quarterback, he had nine carries for a team-high 112 yards. His longest run of the day went 60 yards for a touchdown.

As a traditional quarterback, he had one pass attempt for a 22-yard touchdown. It was a laser.

And then, if that wasn’t enough, Hill forced a fumble in the first half after the Seahawks punter completely forgot how to football. It led directly to a touchdown— that Hill scored.

Look at Hill’s final stat line. WHAT A DAY!

Following the game, which New Orleans won 39-32, Hill was asked about his surreal afternoon. Specifically, he was asked about all of his different positions and if he is going to add “running back” to his resume.

In response, Hill gave an incredible answer. He just does what he’s told.

Hill’s performance Sunday is one that will not soon be forgotten. It was strange, it was unusual, it was beautiful. Long live The Mormon Missle.