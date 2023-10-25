Taylor Swift Reportedly Not Embarrassed By Embarrassing Handshake With Brittany Mahomes

Videos by OutKick

Songstress/ruiner of football of our generation Taylor Swift is not embarrassed by her celebratory handshake with Brittany Mahomes, according to a report.

Which is interesting because it was objectively embarrassing.

Swift was caught on camera celebrating with The Lady Mahomes on Sunday. This was while the popstar was in town to watch her beau Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers. After one touchdown, Swift and Mahomes busted out a handshake. One that looked like it had been worked out by a couple of 4th graders somewhere on the playground.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes got their own celebration handshake pic.twitter.com/frJMqGrfap — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 22, 2023

Most of America let out a collective “Oof” when they saw this. However, the Daily Mail is reporting that Swift isn’t embarrassed at all.

This is fair considering this shake was still more successful than any of the times President Biden attempted to shake hands with a poltergeist.

Taylor Swift Not Embarrassed By Cringey Handshake According To ‘Insider’

An “insider” shed some light on the two’s burgeoning friendship and their sorority-esque handshake.

“Now they are friends, they both want to please each other and are working on building their relationship, so when people see their handshake and doing the girly girl thing, it’s exactly what people close to them expect to happen. They aren’t embarrassed by it.”

Well, good for them for not being embarrassed by it I suppose. Sure, the rest of us heard out backs crack from the instantaneous douche chills (although OJ kind of liked it). But if it doesn’t bug them, then more power to them.

Personally, I found some solace in the fact that not even Taylor Swift knows what to do in the direct aftermath of a handshake.

Do you do a double fist pump? Stare off into space? Perhaps you just go, “Yaaaas?”

Why not go for the hat tricks and do all three like Swift? That’s about as well as you can do in post-shake limbo.

The only thing that could’ve made that shake a bit more uncomfortable would’ve been if America’s most unlikeable, coat-tail riding sibling got in on the next one.

And that wouldn’t ever happ– Oh wait… it did?

Swift may not have been embarrassed by that first shake. However, you can’t tell me she wouldn’t like to get that second one back.

