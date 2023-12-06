Taylor Swift Doesn’t Mind ‘P*ssing Off A Few Dads, Brads, And Chads’ With NFL Appearances

Videos by OutKick

In her home run trot interview after being bestowed the once great honor of being named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year, Taylor Swift talked about some of the backlash she has received for inadvertently hijacking some NFL broadcasts this season.

We’ve all lived through it this year. You sit down to watch some football — one of America’s greatest exports — only to get bludgeoned over the head by Taylor Swift coverage.

However, don’t direct your ire at Swift. She has no idea how she’s getting on TV so much…

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she said about TV crews honing in on her pretending to like football.

It can’t be hard. If some stadium personnel doesn’t leak the exact spot before the game, a quick pan through the luxury suites with a TV camera would do the trick.

That or possibly another way. Just figure out where all the “fans” with bedazzled Travis Kelce jerseys are staring and pointing their dumb phones. X marks the spot.

“There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” she said.

Yeah, c’mon guys, she’s not there for attention. She just happens to mostly show up for primetime games. It’s a coincidence.

A cold afternoon game in Denver? Screw that.

A primetime game at MetLife Stadium? Aw, hell yeah.

Swift Doesn’t Care Who She Annoys With Her Presence At NFL Games

Calculated or not, Swift said she doesn’t care who she irks by attending games. She’s just there to see her man drop passes.

“I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads,” she said.

I cringed at “a few dads, Brads, and Chads.” That sounds like something people who refer to any sport as “sportsball” would say.

You can’t blame networks for throwing Swift on broadcasts. As annoying as it can be, it has juiced ratings at times. However, It’s hard to imagine the NFL being particularly pleased with these comments.

Roger Goodell has talked positively about Swift’s effect on broadcasts. However, her bashing football fans who don’t enjoy watching her feign interest in whatever Donna Kelce is saying may not sit well.

I don’t know, but I think this is a real step toward the inevitable outcome of Swift’s NFL invasion: that she’ll become the Yoko Ono of the gridiron.

The only difference is she sings a little bit better…

Believe it or not, I’m actually talking about Yoko.

